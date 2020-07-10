9348 Canterbury Riding

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom Townhouse in Laurel! Come in to an inviting living area with hardwood floors, neutral colored interior and natural lighting. There is a separate dining area with access to the modern kitchen that has a breakfast bar, all-stainless appliances, granite counter tops and ample cabinetry. Relax in its spacious ambient bedrooms, with lots of closet space. Its bathrooms are lovingly maintained with updated lighting, custom tiled floors and bath enclosures. Finished lower level leads to a beautifully landscaped backyard.



Take advantage of the community pool.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/



(RLNE5839854)