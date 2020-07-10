All apartments in North Laurel
Find more places like 9348 Canterbury Riding.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Laurel, MD
/
9348 Canterbury Riding
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

9348 Canterbury Riding

9348 Canterbury Riding · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Laurel
See all
North Laurel
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

9348 Canterbury Riding, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom Townhouse in Laurel! Come in to an inviting living area with hardwood floors, neutral colored interior and natural lighting. There is a separate dining area with access to the modern kitchen that has a breakfast bar, all-stainless appliances, granite counter tops and ample cabinetry. Relax in its spacious ambient bedrooms, with lots of closet space. Its bathrooms are lovingly maintained with updated lighting, custom tiled floors and bath enclosures. Finished lower level leads to a beautifully landscaped backyard.

Take advantage of the community pool.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/

(RLNE5839854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9348 Canterbury Riding have any available units?
9348 Canterbury Riding doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9348 Canterbury Riding have?
Some of 9348 Canterbury Riding's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9348 Canterbury Riding currently offering any rent specials?
9348 Canterbury Riding is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9348 Canterbury Riding pet-friendly?
Yes, 9348 Canterbury Riding is pet friendly.
Does 9348 Canterbury Riding offer parking?
No, 9348 Canterbury Riding does not offer parking.
Does 9348 Canterbury Riding have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9348 Canterbury Riding does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9348 Canterbury Riding have a pool?
Yes, 9348 Canterbury Riding has a pool.
Does 9348 Canterbury Riding have accessible units?
No, 9348 Canterbury Riding does not have accessible units.
Does 9348 Canterbury Riding have units with dishwashers?
No, 9348 Canterbury Riding does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9348 Canterbury Riding have units with air conditioning?
No, 9348 Canterbury Riding does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way
North Laurel, MD 20723

Similar Pages

North Laurel 1 BedroomsNorth Laurel 2 Bedrooms
North Laurel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Laurel Apartments with Garage
North Laurel Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDSykesville, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MD
Friendship Heights Village, MDCoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDSeverna Park, MDLake Shore, MDEldersburg, MDWestphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MDCalverton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College