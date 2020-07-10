9308 Katie Ln

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 Bed/ 2 Full and 2 Half Bath EOG Townhouse in Laurel. Walk inside to a beautiful foyer that provides direct access to your fully finished lower level with dark hardwood laminate flooring. There is a nice decorative fireplace, a half

bathroom for added convenience, and direct access to your one car garage. The main level provides a carpeted bright living room, an additional half bath, and a separated tiled dining room which leads into the kitchen. The huge kitchen provides updated appliances, a breakfast bar, ample storage/counter space, and granite counter-tops. There is also direct access to your big deck with a walkout to your fenced in backyard! Upstairs you will find a spacious master bedroom with a walk in closet and a master bathroom! There are also two additional bedrooms and an updated bathroom. The home is also equipped with a full sized washer and dryer!



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com



