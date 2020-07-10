All apartments in North Laurel
Last updated January 5 2020

9308 Katie Ln

9308 Katie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9308 Katie Lane, North Laurel, MD 20723
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 Bed/ 2 Full and 2 Half Bath EOG Townhouse in Laurel. Walk inside to a beautiful foyer that provides direct access to your fully finished lower level with dark hardwood laminate flooring. There is a nice decorative fireplace, a half
bathroom for added convenience, and direct access to your one car garage. The main level provides a carpeted bright living room, an additional half bath, and a separated tiled dining room which leads into the kitchen. The huge kitchen provides updated appliances, a breakfast bar, ample storage/counter space, and granite counter-tops. There is also direct access to your big deck with a walkout to your fenced in backyard! Upstairs you will find a spacious master bedroom with a walk in closet and a master bathroom! There are also two additional bedrooms and an updated bathroom. The home is also equipped with a full sized washer and dryer!

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/

(RLNE5362405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9308 Katie Ln have any available units?
9308 Katie Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9308 Katie Ln have?
Some of 9308 Katie Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9308 Katie Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9308 Katie Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9308 Katie Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9308 Katie Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 9308 Katie Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9308 Katie Ln offers parking.
Does 9308 Katie Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9308 Katie Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9308 Katie Ln have a pool?
No, 9308 Katie Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9308 Katie Ln have accessible units?
No, 9308 Katie Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9308 Katie Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9308 Katie Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9308 Katie Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 9308 Katie Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

