Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

210 Apartments for rent in North Kensington, MD with balcony

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Kensington
1 Unit Available
4012 Halsey Ct
4012 Halsey Court, North Kensington, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2150 sqft
3 BR/3BA House in Kensington, MD - Property Id: 295129 Newly rebuilt 2-story house in a quiet cul-de-sac in Kensington close to Beltway, Rock Creek Trail, NIH, shopping, train station, metro station.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
North Kensington
1 Unit Available
3135 W UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD
3135 University Blvd W, North Kensington, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
754 sqft
Completely renovated condo in Kensington**New wood flooring throughout, updated kitchen with new cabinets with soft close drawers/doors, new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, and new flooring**Totally redone

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
North Kensington
1 Unit Available
3333 W UNIVERSITY BLVD #804
3333 University Blvd W, North Kensington, MD
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 Bedrooms
Ask
** Utilities Included * Positively Wow! This spacious condo offers plenty of light with large windows, glamorous balcony perfect for Al-Fresco dining, great entertaining space, ample storage, a master bedroom w/walk-in closet.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wheaton-Glenmont
5 Units Available
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll have walking access across the street to Silver, Orange and Blue metro lines at The Flats at Wheaton Station. Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, modern kitchens, in-unit laundry with patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Wheaton-Glenmont
8 Units Available
Encore at Wheaton Station
10898 Bucknell Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,652
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Wheaton Metro Station and Highway 97, these apartments feature a modern kitchen, lots of closet space and laundry facilities. This desirable housing complex includes a gym, a courtyard and a beautiful community garden.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Wheaton-Glenmont
8 Units Available
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,456
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1052 sqft
Modern, urban and exciting, located in the affluent Wheaton suburb just off University Blvd W. Enjoy immediate access to the Metro, as well as on-site lobby and parking/garage provision. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wheaton-Glenmont
20 Units Available
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,515
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1115 sqft
On-site shopping, pool, fitness center, lounge and dog park. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Near Wheaton Metro station.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Wheaton-Glenmont
29 Units Available
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,460
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1049 sqft
Tailored apartments with hard-surface plank flooring. DIY kits to customize your home. Wi-Fi available in common areas. Hang out in the resident game room when you're not busy. Near I-495, I-95 and I-270.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wheaton-Glenmont
10 Units Available
Earle Manor Apartments
10820 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,460
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1056 sqft
Welcome home to Earle Manor Apartments. We're conveniently located on Georgia Ave in Wheaton MD. You’ll have easy access to buses, the Metro (Red Line), and I-495. Explore an eclectic range of nearby restaurants. Catch a movie at the AMC Theatre.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4950 CLOISTER DRIVE
4950 Cloister Drive, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1618 sqft
Excellent townhome across from Grosvenor Subway! Renovated granite kitchen with stainless appliances, renovated baths! Sunken LR with high 10ft ceilings in Living Room with fireplace w/french doors to deck.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
10701 Amherst Ave
10701 Amherst Avenue, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1450 sqft
Available 07/30/20 Single Family Cape Cod - Property Id: 10743 Charming cottage in great location -- walk (0.7 miles) to Red line metro (Wheaton), shops, cinema, mall, and restaurants.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
11320 King George Dr
11320 King George Drive, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1760 sqft
11320 King George Dr Available 06/15/20 Amazingly Beautiful 3BR/2FB/1HB - 2 Level plus Attached Garage Unit - Amazing Location! - ## Check out the video tour at: https://rentinsilverspring.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
10912 TROY ROAD
10912 Troy Road, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1588 sqft
AWESOME WELL MAINTAINED ALL BRICK SINGLE FAMILY RAMBLER CLOSE TO ROCK CREEK PARK & BELTWAY! THIS UPDATED HOME HAS A WONDERFUL GOURMET KITCHEN W/STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & CUSTOM CABINETS! BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS! 2 UPDATED BATHROOMS!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
South Kensington
1 Unit Available
9801 La Duke Drive
9801 La Duke Drive, South Kensington, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,695
2735 sqft
See Video Here: https://youtu.be/BFi9cRkaJI0 Beautiful Single Family House In the Bethesda Chevy Chase Cluster. New Kitchen & (3) New Bathrooms. Walk 2 Blocks to Rock Creek Park (Beach Drive). Experience the Jogging & Bike Trails.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
11501 MONONGAHELA DRIVE
11501 Monongahela Drive, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1740 sqft
Pristine condition Single Family home near North Bethesda, Walk to White Flint Metro New Hardwoods on 1st Floor, Gorgeous kitchen with maple cabinets & silestone counters, Fresh painting, Sunny home, Walk out Finished basement, bonus room/

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
10958 RAMPART WAY
10958 Rampart Way, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1382 sqft
Clean and well lit townhome located blocks from metro rail and public transportation. Table space kitchen with deck off of the dining room. Bay window in Living room. Next to Woodfield Mall/Wheaton Plaza restaurants and shopping.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
2338 COBBLE HILL TERRACE
2338 Cobble Hill Ter, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You have an incredible opportunity to lease your own Private Master Suite in a shared a townhouse steps from the Wheaton Metro, restaurants and all that this growing, vibrant part of Silver Spring has to offer.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
30 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,575
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1197 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
16 Units Available
The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave, Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,910
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Perry at Park Potomac is the perfect combination of accessibility and comfort. Close to I-270, these units promise an easy commute, while still providing amenities such as outdoor living space, a gym and pet-friendly facilities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
$
112 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$987
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,212
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
19 Units Available
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,383
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,634
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1208 sqft
Located in Downtown Silver Spring and seconds from the shops that line the area, this community offers residents attached garages, a business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops and plush carpeting.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
5 Units Available
The Lockwood
11431 Lockwood Dr, White Oak, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,136
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
848 sqft
Located one block from Route 29 and 1 mile from I-495. Also within walking distance of the FDA White Oak Campus and White Oak Shopping Center. Apartments feature large windows and private balconies or patios.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
44 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,819
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
Wheaton-Glenmont
39 Units Available
Landmark Glenmont Station
2301 Glenallan Ave, Glenmont, MD
Studio
$1,161
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1099 sqft
Mid-rise living outside the beltway and near the Red Line's Glenmont Metro. Close to the Westfield Wheaton Mall as well as many options for dining and shopping. Generous floor plans and in-unit laundry.
City Guide for North Kensington, MD

North Kensington is one of the top 30 places to live in Maryland. Considering the state has over 440 cities, that's a pretty swanky title to hold. It makes sense, too. Diversity is celebrated, schools are top-notch, and the area is steeped in American history. Welcome to North Kensington, a cool little place to call home.

North Kensington is part of the Greater Kensington area. Directly south of Wheaton, its northern boundary is Veirs Mill Road, one of Montgomery County's main corridors. With a population of approximately 9,500 and covering a little more than 1.5 square miles, it's very dense. Yet, that's part of the charm about the town. Its cozy confines help foster a sense of tight-knit community. However, that closeness doesn't translate into snobby exclusivity. North Kensington is not stuck-up. If anything, it's quite the opposite. It can be a very friendly town. It gives as good as it gets, so be nice. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in North Kensington, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for North Kensington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

