210 Apartments for rent in North Kensington, MD with balcony
North Kensington is one of the top 30 places to live in Maryland. Considering the state has over 440 cities, that's a pretty swanky title to hold. It makes sense, too. Diversity is celebrated, schools are top-notch, and the area is steeped in American history. Welcome to North Kensington, a cool little place to call home.
North Kensington is part of the Greater Kensington area. Directly south of Wheaton, its northern boundary is Veirs Mill Road, one of Montgomery County's main corridors. With a population of approximately 9,500 and covering a little more than 1.5 square miles, it's very dense. Yet, that's part of the charm about the town. Its cozy confines help foster a sense of tight-knit community. However, that closeness doesn't translate into snobby exclusivity. North Kensington is not stuck-up. If anything, it's quite the opposite. It can be a very friendly town. It gives as good as it gets, so be nice. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for North Kensington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.