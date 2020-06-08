All apartments in North Kensington
Find more places like 3509 SANDY COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Kensington, MD
/
3509 SANDY COURT
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:18 PM

3509 SANDY COURT

3509 Sandy Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Kensington
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3509 Sandy Court, North Kensington, MD 20895
North Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious Kensington home available for rent. This lovely house on a quiet cul-de-sac features four spacious bedrooms, three full baths, and lots of living spaces. The main level features an open mid-century design, large living room with breakfast area. Separate family room with vaulted oak ceiling, and wood-burning stove and opens out to a custom deck with lots of seating for guests and plenty of room for outdoor dining in your back yard. Kitchen includes stainless appliances, beautiful cabinetry, and granite counters, with ample cabinet space. Upstairs you'll find two full bedrooms and baths, including the large master suite. The lower level provides another full bathroom with rooms available for guests or as office space. Laundry room in basement and ample crawl-space for storage as well. Elementary, middle, and high schools are all within walking distance. Shopping, dining, MARC, and Metro are minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3509 SANDY COURT have any available units?
3509 SANDY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Kensington, MD.
What amenities does 3509 SANDY COURT have?
Some of 3509 SANDY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3509 SANDY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3509 SANDY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3509 SANDY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3509 SANDY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Kensington.
Does 3509 SANDY COURT offer parking?
No, 3509 SANDY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3509 SANDY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3509 SANDY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3509 SANDY COURT have a pool?
No, 3509 SANDY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3509 SANDY COURT have accessible units?
No, 3509 SANDY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3509 SANDY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3509 SANDY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3509 SANDY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3509 SANDY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

North Kensington 1 BedroomsNorth Kensington 3 Bedrooms
North Kensington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Kensington Apartments with Washer-Dryer
North Kensington Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VA
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MD
Colesville, MDSeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia