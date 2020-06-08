3509 SANDY COURT

Amenities

Spacious Kensington home available for rent. This lovely house on a quiet cul-de-sac features four spacious bedrooms, three full baths, and lots of living spaces. The main level features an open mid-century design, large living room with breakfast area. Separate family room with vaulted oak ceiling, and wood-burning stove and opens out to a custom deck with lots of seating for guests and plenty of room for outdoor dining in your back yard. Kitchen includes stainless appliances, beautiful cabinetry, and granite counters, with ample cabinet space. Upstairs you'll find two full bedrooms and baths, including the large master suite. The lower level provides another full bathroom with rooms available for guests or as office space. Laundry room in basement and ample crawl-space for storage as well. Elementary, middle, and high schools are all within walking distance. Shopping, dining, MARC, and Metro are minutes away.