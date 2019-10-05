10904 Hobson Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 4BR/3BA house in Kensington! House features hardwood floors, updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, fireplace, attached deck and a fenced yard, garage parking.



Perfect location for commuters, less than a mile away from Wheaton Metro Station (Red Line), 2 miles from I-495, easy access to shops and dining.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.