North Kensington, MD
10904 Hobson Street
Last updated October 5 2019 at 4:50 AM

10904 Hobson Street

10904 Hobson Street · No Longer Available
Location

10904 Hobson Street, North Kensington, MD 20895
North Kensington

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 4BR/3BA house in Kensington! House features hardwood floors, updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, fireplace, attached deck and a fenced yard, garage parking.

Perfect location for commuters, less than a mile away from Wheaton Metro Station (Red Line), 2 miles from I-495, easy access to shops and dining.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10904 Hobson Street have any available units?
10904 Hobson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Kensington, MD.
What amenities does 10904 Hobson Street have?
Some of 10904 Hobson Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10904 Hobson Street currently offering any rent specials?
10904 Hobson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10904 Hobson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10904 Hobson Street is pet friendly.
Does 10904 Hobson Street offer parking?
Yes, 10904 Hobson Street offers parking.
Does 10904 Hobson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10904 Hobson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10904 Hobson Street have a pool?
No, 10904 Hobson Street does not have a pool.
Does 10904 Hobson Street have accessible units?
No, 10904 Hobson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10904 Hobson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10904 Hobson Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 10904 Hobson Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10904 Hobson Street has units with air conditioning.
