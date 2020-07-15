Apartment List
46 Apartments for rent in New Market, MD with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
218 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Linganore
10255 Sculpin St, New Market, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,507
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1385 sqft
Bainbridge Lake Linganore was designed to celebrate community. Where neighbors know each other by name and where family bonds are strengthened, all within a vibrant setting establishing a new local standard.
Results within 1 mile of New Market

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
5601 QUEEN ANNE COURT
5601 Queen Anne Court, Frederick County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1700 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Very nice end unit rental in New Market West. Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Fully finished basement with rec room.
Results within 5 miles of New Market

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
9805 Vista Ridge Ct
9805 Vista Ridge Court, Frederick County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2280 sqft
COMING SOON! Beautiful 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in Holly Hills community, within minutes of downtown Frederick and easy access to Routes 15, 40, 355, 85, I-70 and I-270.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5802 ROCHEFORT ST
5802 Rochefort Street, Linganore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful two year old townhome in the highly rated Oakdale school district is available now to rent! This like-new townhome has over $25,000 in upgrades to enjoy.

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
4521 LANDSDALE PARKWAY
4521 Landsdale Parkway, Monrovia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2120 sqft
Incredible One Year Young GARAGE TOWNHOME in Amenity Rich Community of Landsdale! This Beautiful Home features 3 Bedrooms + Main Level Den, 2 Full and 2 Half Baths, 2 Car Rear Load Garage. Thoughtfully Designed Open Concept Living Spaces.

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
9351 PENROSE STREET
9351 Penrose Street, Urbana, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2668 sqft
Meticulously appointed townhome! Gourmet Kitchen with granite counters, tile back splash, gleaming hardwood floors. Separate table space and dining room. Large family room off kitchen, & living room space leads out to beautiful trex deck.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
6140 Newport Ter
6140 Newport Terrace, Spring Ridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Gorgeous, 3 BDR, 2 Full, 2 .5 BTHS townhouse with garage in the Spring Ridge Community. Recently updated with fresh neutral paint; light filled family room; hardwood floors, sun-room with gas fireplace and large deck.

Last updated April 10 at 02:16 AM
1 Unit Available
6501 SPRINGWATER COURT
6501 Springwater Court, Spring Ridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Move in ready Spring Ridge condo! Large two bedroom and two bathrooms. New carpet and paint through out. Enjoy the gas fireplace on cold winter days. This unit backs to a private wooded area. Enjoy the view from the balcony.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6916 LINGANORE ROAD
6916 Linganore Road, Frederick County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1725 sqft
Country living at it's best! This 3 - 4 bedroom home was just completely redone. Offers 3 bedrooms on main level, an optional bedroom / office in basement with full bath. Family room downstairs with walk out.

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
11079 SANANDREW DRIVE
11079 Sanandrew Drive, Linganore, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4215 sqft
Stunning Kettler built estate home located on a premium home site. Unique Kettler Foreline Rockwell model . Jetliner views of the Maryland countryside from almost every room in the house.
Results within 10 miles of New Market
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
32 Units Available
Maryland City
Urban Green
3300 Galena Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,548
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1314 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless-steel appliances, air-conditioning, fireplace and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, community gardens, clubhouse, business center and more. Great location near Laurel Golf and Recreation center, schools, Home Depot and Shoppers Foods.
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 PM
14 Units Available
The Retreat at Market Square
300 Cormorant Place, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,430
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living at its finest, located in Frederick, Maryland. Enjoy uptown living at Market Square with downtown convenience to historic Frederick. Centrally located less than an hour from Washington D.C.
Last updated July 15 at 06:19 PM
8 Units Available
Applegate and Potomac Commons Apartments and Townhomes
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,169
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1227 sqft
Near Highway 15, the hospital and Hood College in historic downtown Frederick. Updated apartments with hardwood floors. Residents have access to a pool, courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
8 Units Available
Kingscrest
6959 Castle Ct, Ballenger Creek, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,429
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
961 sqft
Come home to convenience and ease at Kingscrest Apartments in Frederick, Maryland! Enjoy easy access to nearby Washington D.C. or commute a little more simply with nearby major tech employers.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
6 Units Available
East of Market
100 Holling Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,502
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
1085 sqft
Eco-friendly, smoke-free apartment community with a dog park, yoga room and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Just east of Market and East streets with parks nearby.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
5 Units Available
The Apartments at Wellington Trace
4901 Meridian Way, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,406
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-270 and I-70. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and a fireplace. Residents will enjoy a pool, playground area, 24-hour gym, car wash area and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
6 Units Available
Potomac Commons
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,229
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fort Detrick and the Frederick Shopping Center are both conveniently located near this community. Amenities include onsite parking, pool and playground. Apartments are pet-friendly and have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Last updated September 9 at 10:51 PM
Contact for Availability
Princeton Court Apartments
5792 Brook Hill Ln, Frederick, MD
Studio
$950
1 Bedroom
$1,110
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
Comfort and Convenience - Come in today and make Princeton Court Apartments your new home! Nestled in a residential community and located in the heart of Frederick, we are convenient to Fort Detrick, Francis Scott Key Mall, Sugarloaf Mountain Park,
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Ballenger Creek Center
Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments
607 Windview Way, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful residential community in prime Frederick location. Complex features pool, gym, dog park, playground and business center. Apartments have private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and updated kitchens.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
425 Windy Knoll Drive
425 Windy Knoll Drive, Mount Airy, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2395 sqft
425 Windy Knoll Drive Available 08/15/20 Mt. Airy, MD - This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath interior townhouse has fresh paint and brand new carpet as well as updated flooring on main level and in kitchen. Slider off of kitchen to small deck off rear of house.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3610 SPRIGG STREET SOUTH
3610 Sprigg Street South, Urbana, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3610 SPRIGG STREET SOUTH Available 08/01/20 Fresh paint top to bottom, all new carpet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car detached garage, deck. - Spacious 3 level end unit townhouse, 3 bedrooms and 3.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Overlook
502 Leahy Court Unit D
502 Leahy Ct, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1125 sqft
Ground Level Condo Painted, New Carpet & Ready 2 GO - Ground level unit freshly painted and new carpet and padding. Split bedroom floor plan with dining area and large family room. Center kitchen overlooking the family and dining rooms.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
8390 Discovery Place
8390 Discovery Place, Frederick County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1889 sqft
3 Bedroom 3 Full and 1 Half Bathroom.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
123 East 8th Street - 116
123 East 8th Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Newly Renovated two bedroom unit located just minutes from downtown Frederick! Settle down in your spacious 1000 square foot unit complete with full kitchen featuring wood cabinets, beautiful countertops, brand new floors and appliances! Enjoy the
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in New Market, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for New Market renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

