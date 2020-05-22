Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in New Carrollton
Find more places like 7505 Riverdale Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
New Carrollton, MD
/
7505 Riverdale Rd
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:08 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7505 Riverdale Rd
7505 Riverdale Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Carrollton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
7505 Riverdale Road, New Carrollton, MD 20784
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
All newly renovated - new hardwood floor, bathroom, tiles in the kitchen, brand new kitchen cabinets. On bus route, new Carrollton train station, walking distance to shopping restaurants and library.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7505 Riverdale Rd have any available units?
7505 Riverdale Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Carrollton, MD
.
What amenities does 7505 Riverdale Rd have?
Some of 7505 Riverdale Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7505 Riverdale Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7505 Riverdale Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7505 Riverdale Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7505 Riverdale Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Carrollton
.
Does 7505 Riverdale Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7505 Riverdale Rd offers parking.
Does 7505 Riverdale Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7505 Riverdale Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7505 Riverdale Rd have a pool?
No, 7505 Riverdale Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7505 Riverdale Rd have accessible units?
No, 7505 Riverdale Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7505 Riverdale Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7505 Riverdale Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 7505 Riverdale Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7505 Riverdale Rd has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fountain Club Apartments
7604 Fontainebleau Dr
New Carrollton, MD 20784
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave
New Carrollton, MD 20784
Heritage Square Apartments
7845 Riverdale Road
New Carrollton, MD 20784
Similar Pages
New Carrollton 1 Bedrooms
New Carrollton 2 Bedrooms
New Carrollton Apartments with Balcony
New Carrollton Apartments with Parking
New Carrollton Pet Friendly Places
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Severn, MD
White Oak, MD
Idylwood, VA
Olney, MD
Huntington, VA
Beltsville, MD
Hillcrest Heights, MD
East Riverdale, MD
Groveton, VA
Fairland, MD
Temple Hills, MD
Walker Mill, MD
Chevy Chase, MD
Largo, MD
Linthicum, MD
Arbutus, MD
Bladensburg, MD
Capitol Heights, MD
Glassmanor, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Howard Community College
Johns Hopkins University