2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:16 PM
126 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in National Harbor, MD
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
16 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,364
1156 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
536 Wilson Bridge Drive #D-1
536 Wilson Bridge Drive, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms, 1 bath Condo available now. Spacious living and dining room with hardwood (parquet) floors. Kitchen with gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Huge balcony. FIOS cable ready. Permit parking. Swimming pool. Laundry facilities onsite.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
572 WILSON BRIDGE DRIVE
572 Wilson Bridge Drive, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
894 sqft
Beautiful top floor unit. All utilities included in rent. Balcony backs to trees serene atmosphere. Close to National Harbor/MGM Grand Casino. 5 minutes to beltway, shopping, and on bus route! 57K income is required.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
155 Potomac Passage
155 Potomac Passage, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1096 sqft
Beautiful Upscale 2 bed 2 bath condo at National Harbor Avail July 1 (flexible on date). 1096 square feet . Located in an Upscale beautiful building. Secured entrance to the building, front desk concierge.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
155 POTOMAC
155 Potomac Psge, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
987 sqft
Water View, Water View, Water View!!! Beautiful 2BR /2BTH with Water view ~over looking the River from your living area. ~Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors in living room, hallway and kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of National Harbor
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
8 Units Available
Oaks at Park South
5400 Livingston Ter, Oxon Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
996 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments found in a gated residential community offering easy access to Maryland Route 210. Communal amenities include a laundry, business center, swimming pool and clubhouse. On-site maintenance services available.
Last updated June 7 at 02:47pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
River Pointe
8340 Indian Head Hwy, Fort Washington, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
652 sqft
Enjoy a laid-back lifestyle at the River Pointe Apartment Homes, where electric, gas, and trash are all included! These homes are spacious and comfortable, and are located near the area's finest shops, entertainment and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
7 Units Available
Portabello Apartments
6441 Livingston Rd, Oxon Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
890 sqft
Portabello Apartments is a residential community in Oxon Hill, MD, with convenient access to Washington, DC and Northern Virginia. It offers residents the option of 12 different apartment floor plans or a three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome.
Results within 5 miles of National Harbor
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
Navy Yard
29 Units Available
Guild
1346 4th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$5,425
1251 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Now leasing. Guild is the newest addition to "The Yards Collection" in the historic Washington Navy Yard.
Last updated June 12 at 03:48pm
$
Del Ray
29 Units Available
Reserve at Potomac Yard
3700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,252
1147 sqft
The Reserve at Potomac Yard is the perfect home for the DC commuter, as it's just five minutes away from the heart of the city.
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
$
Huntington
41 Units Available
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1130 sqft
Gorgeous brand new and remodeled homes with quartz countertops and luxury flooring. Stunning Riverside views that will make your home along the Potomac your oasis. Close to the Huntington Metro and Old Town Alexandria.
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
$
Del Ray
28 Units Available
The Porter Del Ray
625 E Monroe Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,591
1159 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly, green community near downtown DC. Luxury-style apartments, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour gym, Internet cafe, business center, clubhouse, BBQ/grill and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
$
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
23 Units Available
Notch 8
2900 Main Line Boulevard, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,182
986 sqft
Life at Notch 8 doesnt stop when you come home it picks up. Situated in the center of Potomac Yard and just moments away from Old Town Alexandria, Crystal City and D.C., Notch 8 offers the perfect combination of livelihood and luxury.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Vickery
117 Units Available
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
*By Appointment Only* Welcome to a place where progress meets preservation, where history and modernity intersect to create a place all your own. Welcome to The Foundry.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Hybla Valley
156 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
870 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Crystal City Shops
25 Units Available
Crystal Flats
505 18th St S, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
1015 sqft
New construction, new way of apartment living. These flats feel more club than condo. Very walkable with game room, conference room and gym, as well as in-unit laundry, stainless appliances and patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Aurora Highlands
173 Units Available
Crystal House
1900 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1187 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED Studio, One-, Two- and Three- Bedroom apartment homes. COMPLETELY NEW. COMPLETELY YOU.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Groveton
23 Units Available
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1090 sqft
Located between Highways 633 and 611. Homes have a breakfast bar, a patio or balcony and eat-in kitchens. Amenities include a pool, a playground and a picnic area.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Crystal City Shops
105 Units Available
Crystal Towers
1600 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,301
1370 sqft
What more could you want from a home than resort-style amenities and luxury apartment features? Relax in your new apartment with hardwood floors and designer finishes or enjoy modern community spaces and a pool.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Crystal City Shops
50 Units Available
The Buchanan
320 23rd St S, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1410 sqft
Conveniently situated just off Jefferson Davis Highway and close to the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Warm, elegant apartments with luxurious amenities. Pet-friendly and featuring a lovely pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Del Ray
55 Units Available
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,474
1031 sqft
Located in the Del Ray neighborhood, just northwest of Old Town Alexandria. Apartments feature open-concept gourmet kitchens and spacious balconies for entertaining guests. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, business center and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Braddock Road Metro
52 Units Available
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1141 sqft
Located in the heart of Alexandria, a mere few blocks from the Potomac River. Full-service concierge and 24-hour maintenance staff. Wide variety of floor plans, with amenities like walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 03:48pm
$
Crystal City Shops
20 Units Available
Water Park Towers
1501 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,312
1089 sqft
Prime location in Arlington, VA with convenient walking access to Crystal City Metro and Crystal City Shops. Newly renovated apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Lots of light.
Last updated June 12 at 03:48pm
$
Braddock Road Metro
27 Units Available
1111 Belle Pre
1111 Belle Pre Way, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,321
1066 sqft
Resort-style, Old Town living. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, alarm systems and garages. Green community featuring 24-hour concierge and gym. BBQ grill, fire pit, game room and pool.
