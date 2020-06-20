511 SILVER CLIPPER LANE

Amenities

Beautiful luxury brownstone in the Potomac Overlook neighborhood of National Harbor. The four story luxury townhome offers 3 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, a large 4th floor loft and a 4th floor outdoor patio overlooking National Harbor and the Potomac River. Every bedroom includes its own full bath. The master bedroom bathroom includes a Roman Shower fit for a king. The extra-long island is the center of the home and perfect for entertaining or family gatherings. The home includes an attached two car garage with ceiling storage units. The neighborhood offers 24/7 roaming security guards, numerous dog parks,and play areas, and a beautiful path along the harbor to run, walk or bike. This is your opportunity to live in luxury and steps from all the fine dining, shopping, and entertainment that National Harbor offers. Only minutes to a yellow line metro and parking garage, MGM Grand, Tanger Premium Outlet, Old Towne Alexandria, the new Amazon Headquarters, and the various military bases within the National Capital Region.