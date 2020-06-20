All apartments in National Harbor
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:41 AM

511 SILVER CLIPPER LANE

511 Silver Clipper Lane · (301) 776-2444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

511 Silver Clipper Lane, National Harbor, MD 20744

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,150

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2586 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
dog park
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Beautiful luxury brownstone in the Potomac Overlook neighborhood of National Harbor. The four story luxury townhome offers 3 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, a large 4th floor loft and a 4th floor outdoor patio overlooking National Harbor and the Potomac River. Every bedroom includes its own full bath. The master bedroom bathroom includes a Roman Shower fit for a king. The extra-long island is the center of the home and perfect for entertaining or family gatherings. The home includes an attached two car garage with ceiling storage units. The neighborhood offers 24/7 roaming security guards, numerous dog parks,and play areas, and a beautiful path along the harbor to run, walk or bike. This is your opportunity to live in luxury and steps from all the fine dining, shopping, and entertainment that National Harbor offers. Only minutes to a yellow line metro and parking garage, MGM Grand, Tanger Premium Outlet, Old Towne Alexandria, the new Amazon Headquarters, and the various military bases within the National Capital Region.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 SILVER CLIPPER LANE have any available units?
511 SILVER CLIPPER LANE has a unit available for $4,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 511 SILVER CLIPPER LANE have?
Some of 511 SILVER CLIPPER LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 SILVER CLIPPER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
511 SILVER CLIPPER LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 SILVER CLIPPER LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 SILVER CLIPPER LANE is pet friendly.
Does 511 SILVER CLIPPER LANE offer parking?
Yes, 511 SILVER CLIPPER LANE does offer parking.
Does 511 SILVER CLIPPER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 SILVER CLIPPER LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 SILVER CLIPPER LANE have a pool?
No, 511 SILVER CLIPPER LANE does not have a pool.
Does 511 SILVER CLIPPER LANE have accessible units?
No, 511 SILVER CLIPPER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 511 SILVER CLIPPER LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 SILVER CLIPPER LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 SILVER CLIPPER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 SILVER CLIPPER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
