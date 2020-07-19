All apartments in National Harbor
Find more places like
157 Fleet Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
National Harbor, MD
/
157 Fleet Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 8:38 AM

157 Fleet Street

157 Fleet Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
National Harbor
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

157 Fleet Street, National Harbor, MD 20745

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
My place is good for couples, solo adventurers, business travelers, and families (with kids).
Experience a massage in front of the electronic fire place.
Watch your favorite shows on a 50 inch smart TV. Sleep in an adjustable bed with massage features for upper and lower body equipped with wireless remote and USB ports on King Bed.
Free parking for one Vehicle, elevator.
Get Fresh air on balcony viewing the open mindedlord hotel lights.
Enjoy the many restaurants and attractions at your feet Near MGM!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 157 Fleet Street have any available units?
157 Fleet Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 157 Fleet Street have?
Some of 157 Fleet Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 Fleet Street currently offering any rent specials?
157 Fleet Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Fleet Street pet-friendly?
No, 157 Fleet Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in National Harbor.
Does 157 Fleet Street offer parking?
Yes, 157 Fleet Street offers parking.
Does 157 Fleet Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 Fleet Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Fleet Street have a pool?
No, 157 Fleet Street does not have a pool.
Does 157 Fleet Street have accessible units?
No, 157 Fleet Street does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Fleet Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 157 Fleet Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 157 Fleet Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 157 Fleet Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way
National Harbor, MD 20745

Similar Pages

National Harbor 1 BedroomsNational Harbor 2 BedroomsNational Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNational Harbor Apartments with BalconiesNational Harbor Apartments with PoolsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VABrentwood, MDSeven Corners, VATakoma Park, MDBurke, VAWest Springfield, VANewington, VANewington Forest, VASummerfield, MDNorth Springfield, VARose Hill, VAKemp Mill, MDBrookmont, MDAccokeek, MDPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VATravilah, MDLake Barcroft, VABrock Hall, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College ParkMarymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College