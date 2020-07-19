157 Fleet Street.

Amenities

patio / balcony parking elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking

My place is good for couples, solo adventurers, business travelers, and families (with kids).

Experience a massage in front of the electronic fire place.

Watch your favorite shows on a 50 inch smart TV. Sleep in an adjustable bed with massage features for upper and lower body equipped with wireless remote and USB ports on King Bed.

Free parking for one Vehicle, elevator.

Get Fresh air on balcony viewing the open mindedlord hotel lights.

Enjoy the many restaurants and attractions at your feet Near MGM!