Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

Rest and relax in this beautiful National Harbor condo. This 1 BD/1 BA unit features huge floor to ceiling windows with a bright open floor plan. Rich hardwood floors thorough out living, dining, and kitchen area. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & 42 inch cabinets in the kitchen. Spacious carpeted Master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Dual entry to the bathroom. Washer/Dryer in unit. Balcony perfect for enjoying the view. One assigned underground parking space. Call or text agent for info. Come tour today!