Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Beautiful Upscale 2 bed 2 bath condo at National Harbor Avail July 1 (flexible on date). 1096 square feet . Located in an Upscale beautiful building. Secured entrance to the building, front desk concierge. Right in the heart of downtown National Harbor. Walk to everything! Water view from balcony Building amenities include a great gym and outdoor rooftop swimming pool.



*Applicant must have great credit, secure job, and earn a monthly income of at least 2.75 times the amount of the rent. 2 residents max