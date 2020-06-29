All apartments in National Harbor
Last updated April 2 2020 at 6:07 AM

143 WATERFRONT STREET

143 Waterfront Street · No Longer Available
Location

143 Waterfront Street, National Harbor, MD 20745

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
NEW PRICE with a breathtaking water view in the Exclusive Waterfront Street Condominium. Private elevator access directly into the residence. Sophisticated finishes throughout such as wide plank hardwood flooring, Wolf and Bosch appliances just to name a few and more than 1,800 sq ft all on one level. Residences like this one don't come to market often so don't miss out on this incredible opportunity. Serious inquiries only. Showings M-F only 9a- 4:30p. Available immediately. Rent is inclusive of 2 garage (tandem) parking spaces and the use of 1 storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 WATERFRONT STREET have any available units?
143 WATERFRONT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National Harbor, MD.
What amenities does 143 WATERFRONT STREET have?
Some of 143 WATERFRONT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 WATERFRONT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
143 WATERFRONT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 WATERFRONT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 143 WATERFRONT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in National Harbor.
Does 143 WATERFRONT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 143 WATERFRONT STREET offers parking.
Does 143 WATERFRONT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 143 WATERFRONT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 WATERFRONT STREET have a pool?
No, 143 WATERFRONT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 143 WATERFRONT STREET have accessible units?
No, 143 WATERFRONT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 143 WATERFRONT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 WATERFRONT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 143 WATERFRONT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 WATERFRONT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
