143 WATERFRONT STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

NEW PRICE with a breathtaking water view in the Exclusive Waterfront Street Condominium. Private elevator access directly into the residence. Sophisticated finishes throughout such as wide plank hardwood flooring, Wolf and Bosch appliances just to name a few and more than 1,800 sq ft all on one level. Residences like this one don't come to market often so don't miss out on this incredible opportunity. Serious inquiries only. Showings M-F only 9a- 4:30p. Available immediately. Rent is inclusive of 2 garage (tandem) parking spaces and the use of 1 storage space.