Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:37 PM

417 Apartments for rent in Mount Rainier, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mount Rainier renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and s...
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:37pm
Mount Rainier
59 Units Available
Queenstown Apartments
3301 Chillum Rd, Mount Rainier, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,108
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
810 sqft
These 1-2 bedroom homes offer hardwood floors and on-site laundry in a pet-friendly community. Close to shopping, dining, and the best that Mount Rainier, College Park, and Washington, D.C. have to offer.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:55pm
Mount Rainier
22 Units Available
Kaywood Gardens Apartments
4101 Kaywood Pl, Mount Rainier, MD
Studio
$898
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$998
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
790 sqft
Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans. Residents have access to fitness center, playground and high-speed internet. Located near several bus stops, West Hyattsville Metro station and Brookland/CUA Metro station.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Rainier
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:49pm
Chillum
8 Units Available
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
1155 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Chillum
25 Units Available
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,583
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1060 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
North Pointe
5735 29th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,252
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to West Hyattsville Metro Station. Also close to Chillum Shopping Center and the University of Maryland. Apartments offer modern kitchens and spacious rooms. Amenities include a volleyball court, playground and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
Brentwood
4 Units Available
Capitol Square
4008 38th St, Brentwood, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come check out our newly renovated apartments just outside DC. Enjoy all the benefits of living in the District without the hassle of city life or the price tag.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
1 Unit Available
3454 Summit Ct NE
3454 Summit Court Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1379 sqft
3454 Summit Ct NE Available 07/08/20 Large and Spacious Condo with Outdoor Space! Off-Street Parking Included! - This condo lives like a single-family home with a spacious layout and a small back patio space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
3806 39th Street
3806 39th Street, Brentwood, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,275
800 sqft
One Bedroom w/Den in the Historic Arts District - Property Id: 289380 Platinum Dwellings presents this unique apartment located in the heart of the walkable Hyattsville-Brentwood Arts District.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
5815 35TH PLACE
5815 35th Place, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
936 sqft
Freshly Painted & All Spruced Up! Boasting Gleaming Wood Floors in the Living & Dining Rooms and the Upper Level 2 Bedrooms. This Home has Large Picture Windows that lets in the Natural Sunlight.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Brentwood - Langdon
1 Unit Available
2516 NE HURSTON LANE NE
2516 Hurston Ln NE, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1507 sqft
Charmin 2 level Condo town house in Villages at Dakota Crossing located at sought after Fort Lincoln Community near Cotsco in NE DC, Marshalls, Chick Fil-A , Lowes, Starbucks, Dicks and more. Convenient to Bus routes, red and orange Metro lines.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
1 Unit Available
3706 JAMISON ST NE
3706 Jamison Street Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
Take advantage of this excellent opportunity to rent in the Reserves at Dakota Crossing. This Clarendon model offers a rec room with access to the garage. The second floor offers a gourmet kitchen with an open floor plan and hardwood flooring.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
4109 CRITTENDEN ST
4109 Crittenden Street, Hyattsville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
Great location convenient to commuter routes, MARC train, METRO and bus routes, restaurants, parks, the Arts District and more! This renovated 3 level duplex has architectural flare, stainless steel appliances in the open and bright kitchen, a mud

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Chillum
1 Unit Available
3322 TRIBUNE COURT
3322 Tribune Ct, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2600 sqft
Like NEW- Urban meets suburban. Here's your opportunity to live in the sought after Editors Park community. Come see this expansive luxurious townhome-condominium (PICASSO model) with all the bells and whistles.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Brentwood - Langdon
1 Unit Available
2605 IRVING STREET NE
2605 Irving Street Northeast, Washington, DC
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
1359 sqft
Beautifully renovated property with 5 bedrooms 4 baths in a great location in DC. Hardwood floors throughout, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, and beautiful backsplash in the updated kitchen. Main level Bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Rainier
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
H Street-NoMa
145 Units Available
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,690
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,781
1007 sqft
Community meets luxury at Avec on H Street, a brand-new apartment community located in the heart of the bustling H Street neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
15 Units Available
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,187
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
840 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Brookland
10 Units Available
The Metropolitan
200 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,595
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
906 sqft
Located just minutes from the Rhode Island Avenue Metro Station. Art Deco-style 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes featuring gourmet kitchens and private balconies or patios. Community amenities include a fitness center, courtyard and pet spa.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
5 Units Available
Capital Plaza
35 E St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,456
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Close to I-295, I-395, Route 50 and the Baltimore Washington Parkway. Also just a short walk from Union Station Metro and Chinatown. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Trinidad - Langston
21 Units Available
The Hecht Warehouse at Ivy City
1401 New York Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,604
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,836
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
920 sqft
Located within historic Ivy City building. Apartments feature industrial finishes and exposed brick. Community amenities include a pool, business center and billiards table. Right by the National Arboretum, with easy access to New York Avenue.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
16 Units Available
Slowe
1919 3rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,599
321 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,772
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
754 sqft
Meet Slowe... The inviting, refreshing, elegant new apartment address in the heart of LeDroit Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
17 Units Available
Carver
211 Elm Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,874
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
744 sqft
Carver Apartments is in the heart of tree-shaded, residential, sought-after Le Droit Park. But with the powerful heartbeat of the nearby U Street Corridor, non-stop 14th Street and all the energy that embodies downtown Washington, DC.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
H Street-NoMa
55 Units Available
The Belgard
33 N St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,680
382 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,985
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
988 sqft
Air-conditioned units that feature electronic thermostats, ceiling fans, high ceilings, oversized closets, fully equipped kitchens and hardwood floors. Close to the Academy for Ideal Education.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Chillum
28 Units Available
Post Park
3300 East-West Hwy, Chillum, MD
Studio
$1,520
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1125 sqft
Over 50 unique floor plans, each with an array of designer finishes such as granite counters, ceramic floors and high ceilings. Near the University of Maryland, The Mall at Prince George's and the Metro.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Columbia Heights
7 Units Available
The Alden
2620 13th St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,995
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Historic building with building-wide WiFi, indoor bike storage and front and backyards. Residents enjoy units that offer cherry cabinets, washer/dryer sets and white oak floors. Located in Columbia Heights, close to Meridian Hill Park.
City Guide for Mount Rainier, MD

Mount Rainier has one of the foremost artistically-tuned communities in America. So much so that it has provided inspiration for arguably one of the most successful horror films of all time: Mount Rainier and its neighboring town Cottage City boast stories and myths about children possessed by the devil, which have become the basis for the 1973 classic "The Exorcist."

Located about four miles outside of Washington, D.C., the town of Mount Rainier is well known and respected for its arts district and community of original thinkers. It is home to the Gateway Arts District, which is a community-based effort to provide affordable housing for artists and fostering an environment for them to develop and showcase their artistic work. It is a town that not only encourages folks to tap into their creative and greener side, but works to educate and support those who are interested in learning and expanding their knowledge. The population in Mount Rainier is dense and urban, and the residents are used to short stays in the community. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Mount Rainier, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mount Rainier renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

