Very spacious, well-maintained townhouse now available - 4 large bedrooms on a corner lot. Main level includes a library with built-ins in addition to family room with wood-burning fireplace. Separate living and dining rooms. Basement has a bonus room and rec room. Powder room recently updated. New flooring in many rooms. Newer rear windows. Kitchen updated in 2017. Large fenced rear yard. Perfect location. All Montgomery Village amenities included. Owner is a licensed Realtor.