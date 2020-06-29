All apartments in Montgomery Village
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

9804 Walker House Rd Apt 5

9804 Walker House Road · No Longer Available
Location

9804 Walker House Road, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Updated 2 Bed/ 2 Bath Top Floor Condo in Montgomery Village! Walk inside to a huge living room with big windows and wall to wall carpeting! Walk into your dining room with a nice fixture along with neutral colors. Your updated kitchen has updated appliances, granite countertops, and an additional pantry for added storage. There are two nice bedrooms including a master with a walk in closet and master bath with stand up glass shower! There is also an upgraded second bathroom for the other bedroom! There is also a stackable washer/dryer in the kitchen!

Sorry, No Pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9804 Walker House Rd Apt 5 have any available units?
9804 Walker House Rd Apt 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 9804 Walker House Rd Apt 5 have?
Some of 9804 Walker House Rd Apt 5's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9804 Walker House Rd Apt 5 currently offering any rent specials?
9804 Walker House Rd Apt 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9804 Walker House Rd Apt 5 pet-friendly?
No, 9804 Walker House Rd Apt 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 9804 Walker House Rd Apt 5 offer parking?
No, 9804 Walker House Rd Apt 5 does not offer parking.
Does 9804 Walker House Rd Apt 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9804 Walker House Rd Apt 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9804 Walker House Rd Apt 5 have a pool?
No, 9804 Walker House Rd Apt 5 does not have a pool.
Does 9804 Walker House Rd Apt 5 have accessible units?
No, 9804 Walker House Rd Apt 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 9804 Walker House Rd Apt 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9804 Walker House Rd Apt 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9804 Walker House Rd Apt 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9804 Walker House Rd Apt 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
