9804 Walker House Rd Apt 5

Updated 2 Bed/ 2 Bath Top Floor Condo in Montgomery Village! Walk inside to a huge living room with big windows and wall to wall carpeting! Walk into your dining room with a nice fixture along with neutral colors. Your updated kitchen has updated appliances, granite countertops, and an additional pantry for added storage. There are two nice bedrooms including a master with a walk in closet and master bath with stand up glass shower! There is also an upgraded second bathroom for the other bedroom! There is also a stackable washer/dryer in the kitchen!



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



No Pets Allowed



