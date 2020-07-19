All apartments in Montgomery Village
Find more places like 9747 Duffer Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery Village, MD
/
9747 Duffer Way
Last updated April 21 2019 at 10:54 AM

9747 Duffer Way

9747 Duffer Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montgomery Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,600
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

9747 Duffer Way, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
LOVELY FURNISHED 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath end unit townhome with open floorplan and furnished office basement and wet bar. 4th bedroom currently used as a second office and includes some office furniture. Home has a private driveway and one car garage with second refrigerator. Home also includes an alarm system.

Located on charming family friendly neighborhood cul-de-sac with a private field for playing ball. Owners love this home and this street. Schools are a short drive and bus pick-up is on the corner. HOA includes several pools, tennis courts, club houses, garbage collection 2x a week, security, leaf pick-up and lawn care for public spaces. Home is equipped with kitchen and necessary home essentials (dishes, silverware, glassware, pots, pans, linens). Perfect for a corporate rental.

Lovingly cared for, this townhome has double crown molding throughout, a renovated kitchen with dual ovens, wooden butcher block with chalk board front, gorgeous granite countertops with marble back splash, and beautiful brick accent wall. Premium windows throughout, wood blinds and plantation shutters. Lutron dimmer switches and recessed lighting in the kitchen and living room.

Beautiful private backyard, includes grill, fire pit, outdoor heater and outdoor furniture. Perennial plants in front and backyard allow for easy maintenance. Must see this townhome.

Furnishings include: Art work throughout, home essentials for kitchen and linens, kitchen and dining room table, living room furniture, kids bunk bed and bookshelf, guest bedroom bed and armoire, office furniture upstairs and in basement, minimal master bedroom furniture, and washer/dryer.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3764941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9747 Duffer Way have any available units?
9747 Duffer Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 9747 Duffer Way have?
Some of 9747 Duffer Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9747 Duffer Way currently offering any rent specials?
9747 Duffer Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9747 Duffer Way pet-friendly?
No, 9747 Duffer Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 9747 Duffer Way offer parking?
Yes, 9747 Duffer Way offers parking.
Does 9747 Duffer Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9747 Duffer Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9747 Duffer Way have a pool?
Yes, 9747 Duffer Way has a pool.
Does 9747 Duffer Way have accessible units?
No, 9747 Duffer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9747 Duffer Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9747 Duffer Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 9747 Duffer Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9747 Duffer Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr
Montgomery Village, MD 20886
Walker House
18700 Walker Choice Rd
Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Similar Pages

Montgomery Village 1 BedroomsMontgomery Village 2 Bedrooms
Montgomery Village 3 BedroomsMontgomery Village Apartments under $1,600
Montgomery Village Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VAChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBallenger Creek, MDSeabrook, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDBroadlands, VALansdowne, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America