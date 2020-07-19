9747 Duffer Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court

LOVELY FURNISHED 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath end unit townhome with open floorplan and furnished office basement and wet bar. 4th bedroom currently used as a second office and includes some office furniture. Home has a private driveway and one car garage with second refrigerator. Home also includes an alarm system.



Located on charming family friendly neighborhood cul-de-sac with a private field for playing ball. Owners love this home and this street. Schools are a short drive and bus pick-up is on the corner. HOA includes several pools, tennis courts, club houses, garbage collection 2x a week, security, leaf pick-up and lawn care for public spaces. Home is equipped with kitchen and necessary home essentials (dishes, silverware, glassware, pots, pans, linens). Perfect for a corporate rental.



Lovingly cared for, this townhome has double crown molding throughout, a renovated kitchen with dual ovens, wooden butcher block with chalk board front, gorgeous granite countertops with marble back splash, and beautiful brick accent wall. Premium windows throughout, wood blinds and plantation shutters. Lutron dimmer switches and recessed lighting in the kitchen and living room.



Beautiful private backyard, includes grill, fire pit, outdoor heater and outdoor furniture. Perennial plants in front and backyard allow for easy maintenance. Must see this townhome.



Furnishings include: Art work throughout, home essentials for kitchen and linens, kitchen and dining room table, living room furniture, kids bunk bed and bookshelf, guest bedroom bed and armoire, office furniture upstairs and in basement, minimal master bedroom furniture, and washer/dryer.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3764941)