20713 BOUNTYFIELD COURT

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to sun filled Bountyfield Ct! This spacious modern colonial in Montgomery Village gets plenty of natural light. Nestled on a court with no through traffic, this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, 2 car garage home is available soon. Beautiful newer hardwoods flow throughout the main level. Kitchen upgrades include stainless steel appliances, newer granite counters & tile flooring. A deck off the kitchen leads to the spacious, fully fenced back yard. High vaulted ceilings in the family room and bedrooms. Spacious bedrooms and master with dressing area off full bath. The full basement offers built in shelving for storage & plenty of space for a workout or play area. Community pool membership is also included! Pets case by case. No smoking in home. Close to park with pool/ballfields/pavilions, Seneca Park, grocery, gas, Rt 270, and all wonderful things Montgomery Village /Gaithersburg offers! Application pending, showing for backups.