Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

20713 BOUNTYFIELD COURT

20713 Bountyfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

20713 Bountyfield Court, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to sun filled Bountyfield Ct! This spacious modern colonial in Montgomery Village gets plenty of natural light. Nestled on a court with no through traffic, this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, 2 car garage home is available soon. Beautiful newer hardwoods flow throughout the main level. Kitchen upgrades include stainless steel appliances, newer granite counters & tile flooring. A deck off the kitchen leads to the spacious, fully fenced back yard. High vaulted ceilings in the family room and bedrooms. Spacious bedrooms and master with dressing area off full bath. The full basement offers built in shelving for storage & plenty of space for a workout or play area. Community pool membership is also included! Pets case by case. No smoking in home. Close to park with pool/ballfields/pavilions, Seneca Park, grocery, gas, Rt 270, and all wonderful things Montgomery Village /Gaithersburg offers! Application pending, showing for backups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20713 BOUNTYFIELD COURT have any available units?
20713 BOUNTYFIELD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 20713 BOUNTYFIELD COURT have?
Some of 20713 BOUNTYFIELD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20713 BOUNTYFIELD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
20713 BOUNTYFIELD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20713 BOUNTYFIELD COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 20713 BOUNTYFIELD COURT is pet friendly.
Does 20713 BOUNTYFIELD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 20713 BOUNTYFIELD COURT offers parking.
Does 20713 BOUNTYFIELD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20713 BOUNTYFIELD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20713 BOUNTYFIELD COURT have a pool?
Yes, 20713 BOUNTYFIELD COURT has a pool.
Does 20713 BOUNTYFIELD COURT have accessible units?
No, 20713 BOUNTYFIELD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 20713 BOUNTYFIELD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20713 BOUNTYFIELD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 20713 BOUNTYFIELD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 20713 BOUNTYFIELD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

