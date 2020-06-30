All apartments in Montgomery Village
Last updated February 24 2020 at 8:38 PM

20310 Bay Point Plaza

20310 Bay Point Place · No Longer Available
Location

20310 Bay Point Place, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Wonderful end-unit town home with unique layout. 3-Level design with master bedroom space on 2nd floor. The kitchen is open to living space via cooks window and has ample counter space, electric stove/oven, dishwasher and refrigerator. Wood cabinets and nice wood flooring! Kitchen is open to living area that is a lovely relaxing room with bay windows. Master bedroom space on 2nd floor features potential private bath and massive walk-in closet space. Two more bedrooms on 3rd floor share a full bath, one room contains a larger closet and both have large windows for great natural lighting. Laundry room & extra storage under stairs. This home is move-in ready! Terrific Montgomery Village location with community pool and close to all the major commuter routes. Private permit parking throughout community. Contact Alec (301-452-6821) to schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20310 Bay Point Plaza have any available units?
20310 Bay Point Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 20310 Bay Point Plaza have?
Some of 20310 Bay Point Plaza's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20310 Bay Point Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
20310 Bay Point Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20310 Bay Point Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 20310 Bay Point Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 20310 Bay Point Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 20310 Bay Point Plaza offers parking.
Does 20310 Bay Point Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20310 Bay Point Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20310 Bay Point Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 20310 Bay Point Plaza has a pool.
Does 20310 Bay Point Plaza have accessible units?
No, 20310 Bay Point Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 20310 Bay Point Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20310 Bay Point Plaza has units with dishwashers.
Does 20310 Bay Point Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 20310 Bay Point Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.

