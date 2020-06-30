20310 Bay Point Plaza

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Wonderful end-unit town home with unique layout. 3-Level design with master bedroom space on 2nd floor. The kitchen is open to living space via cooks window and has ample counter space, electric stove/oven, dishwasher and refrigerator. Wood cabinets and nice wood flooring! Kitchen is open to living area that is a lovely relaxing room with bay windows. Master bedroom space on 2nd floor features potential private bath and massive walk-in closet space. Two more bedrooms on 3rd floor share a full bath, one room contains a larger closet and both have large windows for great natural lighting. Laundry room & extra storage under stairs. This home is move-in ready! Terrific Montgomery Village location with community pool and close to all the major commuter routes. Private permit parking throughout community. Contact Alec (301-452-6821) to schedule a tour today!