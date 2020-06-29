Furnished Bright and Lovely 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhouse In Quiet community. Washer/dryer in unit,Close to shopping, dining, bus & much more,Available immediately,Tenant pays utilities-electric & water, application fee $45/adult.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20208 GENTLE WAY have any available units?
20208 GENTLE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
Is 20208 GENTLE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
20208 GENTLE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.