Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:00 AM

20208 GENTLE WAY

20208 Gentle Way · No Longer Available
Location

20208 Gentle Way, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

in unit laundry
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Furnished Bright and Lovely 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhouse In Quiet community. Washer/dryer in unit,Close to shopping, dining, bus & much more,Available immediately,Tenant pays utilities-electric & water, application fee $45/adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20208 GENTLE WAY have any available units?
20208 GENTLE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
Is 20208 GENTLE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
20208 GENTLE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20208 GENTLE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 20208 GENTLE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 20208 GENTLE WAY offer parking?
No, 20208 GENTLE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 20208 GENTLE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20208 GENTLE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20208 GENTLE WAY have a pool?
No, 20208 GENTLE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 20208 GENTLE WAY have accessible units?
No, 20208 GENTLE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 20208 GENTLE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 20208 GENTLE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20208 GENTLE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 20208 GENTLE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
