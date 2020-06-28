All apartments in Montgomery Village
Last updated September 4 2019 at 6:18 PM

20129 Hob Hill Way

20129 Hob Hill Way · No Longer Available
Location

20129 Hob Hill Way, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Exciting 3 BR/2 BA Townhouse in Mongtgomery Village!

Step into the living room with laminate hardwood floor. The dining room has immediate access to the backyard, which is great for entertaining. The kitchen is bright and spacious with plenty of counterspace. Upstairs the master bedroom has its own private balcony, overlooking the woods. The master bath is updated and spacios. The two other bedrooms share a large hall bath on this floor.

Small pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

(RLNE5112560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20129 Hob Hill Way have any available units?
20129 Hob Hill Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 20129 Hob Hill Way have?
Some of 20129 Hob Hill Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20129 Hob Hill Way currently offering any rent specials?
20129 Hob Hill Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20129 Hob Hill Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 20129 Hob Hill Way is pet friendly.
Does 20129 Hob Hill Way offer parking?
No, 20129 Hob Hill Way does not offer parking.
Does 20129 Hob Hill Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20129 Hob Hill Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20129 Hob Hill Way have a pool?
No, 20129 Hob Hill Way does not have a pool.
Does 20129 Hob Hill Way have accessible units?
No, 20129 Hob Hill Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20129 Hob Hill Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 20129 Hob Hill Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20129 Hob Hill Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 20129 Hob Hill Way does not have units with air conditioning.
