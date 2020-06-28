20129 Hob Hill Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Exciting 3 BR/2 BA Townhouse in Mongtgomery Village!



Step into the living room with laminate hardwood floor. The dining room has immediate access to the backyard, which is great for entertaining. The kitchen is bright and spacious with plenty of counterspace. Upstairs the master bedroom has its own private balcony, overlooking the woods. The master bath is updated and spacios. The two other bedrooms share a large hall bath on this floor.



Small pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



(RLNE5112560)