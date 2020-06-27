19903 Drexel Hill Circle, Montgomery Village, MD 20886
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely 2BR/2.5BA townhome. - Lovely 2BR/2.5BA townhome. Newer carpets, updated kitchen!. Master bedroom has en suite bath. Restaurants, shopping, and amenities nearby. Close to transportation and Shady Grove Metro.
(RLNE5002872)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19903 Drexel Hill Circle have any available units?
19903 Drexel Hill Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
Is 19903 Drexel Hill Circle currently offering any rent specials?
19903 Drexel Hill Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.