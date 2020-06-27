All apartments in Montgomery Village
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

19903 Drexel Hill Circle

19903 Drexel Hill Circle · No Longer Available
Location

19903 Drexel Hill Circle, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely 2BR/2.5BA townhome. - Lovely 2BR/2.5BA townhome. Newer carpets, updated kitchen!. Master bedroom has en suite bath. Restaurants, shopping, and amenities nearby. Close to transportation and Shady Grove Metro.

(RLNE5002872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19903 Drexel Hill Circle have any available units?
19903 Drexel Hill Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
Is 19903 Drexel Hill Circle currently offering any rent specials?
19903 Drexel Hill Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19903 Drexel Hill Circle pet-friendly?
No, 19903 Drexel Hill Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 19903 Drexel Hill Circle offer parking?
No, 19903 Drexel Hill Circle does not offer parking.
Does 19903 Drexel Hill Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19903 Drexel Hill Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19903 Drexel Hill Circle have a pool?
No, 19903 Drexel Hill Circle does not have a pool.
Does 19903 Drexel Hill Circle have accessible units?
No, 19903 Drexel Hill Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 19903 Drexel Hill Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 19903 Drexel Hill Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19903 Drexel Hill Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 19903 Drexel Hill Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
