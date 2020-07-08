All apartments in Montgomery Village
Find more places like 19811 Billings Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery Village, MD
/
19811 Billings Ct
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

19811 Billings Ct

19811 Billings Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montgomery Village
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1,600
See all

Location

19811 Billings Court, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhouse in Montgomery Village. This updated home has a separate kitchen with wood flooring, plenty of cabinetry, and natural sunlight. The dining area is separate and flows into the massive living area, which has great views of the outdoors. Carpeted master bedroom is upstairs with great closet space and a private bathroom! Two additional spacious bedrooms with a full hall bathroom as well. Finished lower level of the home is carpeted and offers additional living space with access to the a quaint backyard space.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240-319-8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

(RLNE5732441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19811 Billings Ct have any available units?
19811 Billings Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 19811 Billings Ct have?
Some of 19811 Billings Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19811 Billings Ct currently offering any rent specials?
19811 Billings Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19811 Billings Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 19811 Billings Ct is pet friendly.
Does 19811 Billings Ct offer parking?
No, 19811 Billings Ct does not offer parking.
Does 19811 Billings Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19811 Billings Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19811 Billings Ct have a pool?
No, 19811 Billings Ct does not have a pool.
Does 19811 Billings Ct have accessible units?
No, 19811 Billings Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 19811 Billings Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 19811 Billings Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19811 Billings Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 19811 Billings Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr
Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Similar Pages

Montgomery Village 1 BedroomsMontgomery Village 2 Bedrooms
Montgomery Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMontgomery Village Dog Friendly Apartments
Montgomery Village Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MD
Chevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBallenger Creek, MDCapitol Heights, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDBroadlands, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHood College
Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American University