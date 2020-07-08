19811 Billings Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhouse in Montgomery Village. This updated home has a separate kitchen with wood flooring, plenty of cabinetry, and natural sunlight. The dining area is separate and flows into the massive living area, which has great views of the outdoors. Carpeted master bedroom is upstairs with great closet space and a private bathroom! Two additional spacious bedrooms with a full hall bathroom as well. Finished lower level of the home is carpeted and offers additional living space with access to the a quaint backyard space.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



