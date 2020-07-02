All apartments in Montgomery Village
Find more places like 19339 Keymar Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery Village, MD
/
19339 Keymar Way
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:21 AM

19339 Keymar Way

19339 Keymar Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montgomery Village
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1,600
See all

Location

19339 Keymar Way, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village. Ready for move in. New kitchen cabinets, granite counter top with seating, SS appliance and more. New wifi washer/dryer. New paint and flooring. New windows (to be installed). Two reserved parking space right in front of house. Big fenced backyard facing park/openness. Conveniently located in a very quiet neighborhood. Close to major roads, I-270, NIST, Costco, and Montgomery Village shopping plaza. Authorized credit and background check and a $45 application fee per occupant (age over 18 years) are required. Good credit history is required. Available now,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19339 Keymar Way have any available units?
19339 Keymar Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 19339 Keymar Way have?
Some of 19339 Keymar Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19339 Keymar Way currently offering any rent specials?
19339 Keymar Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19339 Keymar Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 19339 Keymar Way is pet friendly.
Does 19339 Keymar Way offer parking?
Yes, 19339 Keymar Way offers parking.
Does 19339 Keymar Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19339 Keymar Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19339 Keymar Way have a pool?
No, 19339 Keymar Way does not have a pool.
Does 19339 Keymar Way have accessible units?
No, 19339 Keymar Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19339 Keymar Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19339 Keymar Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 19339 Keymar Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19339 Keymar Way has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr
Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Similar Pages

Montgomery Village 1 BedroomsMontgomery Village 2 Bedrooms
Montgomery Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMontgomery Village Dog Friendly Apartments
Montgomery Village Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MD
Chevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBallenger Creek, MDCapitol Heights, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDBroadlands, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHood College
Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American University