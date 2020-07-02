19339 Keymar Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village. Ready for move in. New kitchen cabinets, granite counter top with seating, SS appliance and more. New wifi washer/dryer. New paint and flooring. New windows (to be installed). Two reserved parking space right in front of house. Big fenced backyard facing park/openness. Conveniently located in a very quiet neighborhood. Close to major roads, I-270, NIST, Costco, and Montgomery Village shopping plaza. Authorized credit and background check and a $45 application fee per occupant (age over 18 years) are required. Good credit history is required. Available now,