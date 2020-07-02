19339 Keymar Way

Amenities
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village. Ready for move in. New kitchen cabinets, granite counter top with seating, SS appliance and more. New wifi washer/dryer. New paint and flooring. New windows (to be installed). Two reserved parking space right in front of house. Big fenced backyard facing park/openness. Conveniently located in a very quiet neighborhood. Close to major roads, I-270, NIST, Costco, and Montgomery Village shopping plaza. Authorized credit and background check and a $45 application fee per occupant (age over 18 years) are required. Good credit history is required. Available now,