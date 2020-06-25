All apartments in Montgomery Village
19338 Transhire Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19338 Transhire Rd

19338 Transhire Road · No Longer Available
Location

19338 Transhire Road, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Upgraded 3 BR 2.5 BA corner townhouse with unusually large deck. Must see! - This home has been meticulously maintained by owner!
Come in to find an updated kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Main floor has separate dining room, and a lovely living room opening to an unusually large backyard area with deck perfect for outdoor entertaining!
Upstairs you will find a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and 2 other good-size bedrooms and a separate full bathroom.
Finished basement has rec room, separate home office and lots of storage space.

Beautiful community. Come take a look!

(RLNE4601199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19338 Transhire Rd have any available units?
19338 Transhire Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 19338 Transhire Rd have?
Some of 19338 Transhire Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19338 Transhire Rd currently offering any rent specials?
19338 Transhire Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19338 Transhire Rd pet-friendly?
No, 19338 Transhire Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 19338 Transhire Rd offer parking?
Yes, 19338 Transhire Rd offers parking.
Does 19338 Transhire Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19338 Transhire Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19338 Transhire Rd have a pool?
No, 19338 Transhire Rd does not have a pool.
Does 19338 Transhire Rd have accessible units?
No, 19338 Transhire Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 19338 Transhire Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19338 Transhire Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 19338 Transhire Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 19338 Transhire Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
