19338 Transhire Rd

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Upgraded 3 BR 2.5 BA corner townhouse with unusually large deck. Must see! - This home has been meticulously maintained by owner!

Come in to find an updated kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Main floor has separate dining room, and a lovely living room opening to an unusually large backyard area with deck perfect for outdoor entertaining!

Upstairs you will find a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and 2 other good-size bedrooms and a separate full bathroom.

Finished basement has rec room, separate home office and lots of storage space.



Beautiful community. Come take a look!



(RLNE4601199)