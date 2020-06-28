All apartments in Montgomery Village
Find more places like 19004 Coltfield Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery Village, MD
/
19004 Coltfield Ct
Last updated September 2 2019 at 1:12 PM

19004 Coltfield Ct

19004 Coltfield Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montgomery Village
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1,600
See all

Location

19004 Coltfield Court, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BR 1.5 BA in Montgomery Village. Finished basement. - Newly painted and newer floors throughout this lovely town-home.

Main floor has a lovely kitchen with great appliances and lots of counter space. Living room/dining room has large windows and exits to a large enclosed patio. This floor also has a powder room. Go downstairs to a fully finished carpeted basement with built-in shelving. The basement has a large laundry room with lots of space for storage. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms all with closet space, and a full bathroom.

Pets ok on a case-by-case basis.

(RLNE3430403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19004 Coltfield Ct have any available units?
19004 Coltfield Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 19004 Coltfield Ct have?
Some of 19004 Coltfield Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19004 Coltfield Ct currently offering any rent specials?
19004 Coltfield Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19004 Coltfield Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 19004 Coltfield Ct is pet friendly.
Does 19004 Coltfield Ct offer parking?
Yes, 19004 Coltfield Ct offers parking.
Does 19004 Coltfield Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19004 Coltfield Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19004 Coltfield Ct have a pool?
No, 19004 Coltfield Ct does not have a pool.
Does 19004 Coltfield Ct have accessible units?
No, 19004 Coltfield Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 19004 Coltfield Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19004 Coltfield Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 19004 Coltfield Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19004 Coltfield Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr
Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Similar Pages

Montgomery Village 1 BedroomsMontgomery Village 2 Bedrooms
Montgomery Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMontgomery Village Dog Friendly Apartments
Montgomery Village Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MD
Chevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBallenger Creek, MDCapitol Heights, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDBroadlands, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHood College
Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American University