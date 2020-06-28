19004 Coltfield Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 BR 1.5 BA in Montgomery Village. Finished basement. - Newly painted and newer floors throughout this lovely town-home.



Main floor has a lovely kitchen with great appliances and lots of counter space. Living room/dining room has large windows and exits to a large enclosed patio. This floor also has a powder room. Go downstairs to a fully finished carpeted basement with built-in shelving. The basement has a large laundry room with lots of space for storage. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms all with closet space, and a full bathroom.



Pets ok on a case-by-case basis.



(RLNE3430403)