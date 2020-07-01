All apartments in Montgomery Village
Find more places like 18915 SMOOTHSTONE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery Village, MD
/
18915 SMOOTHSTONE WAY
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

18915 SMOOTHSTONE WAY

18915 Smoothstone Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montgomery Village
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1,600
See all

Location

18915 Smoothstone Way, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Beautiful & Spacious renovated 3 Bedrooms + 2 Full Baths ground floor condo in a great location. Enjoy large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new hardwood floors throughout, large walk -in closet in MB, nice private patio. Washer/Dryer in unit. Plenty of parking. Close to Shopping, Costco, Lake Forest Mall, restaurants, public transportation, metro and Rt.270. Vacant and ready to go!!! Apartment amenities:~ Rent includes electricity, gas, water, trash & snow removal. ~ Kitchen with fridge, gas stove, dishwasher, microwave & garbage disposal.~ Private Patio. ~ Central AC and heat.~ Washer and dryer inside the unit. Condominium Amenities include - Community swimming pool - Free parking. Requirements: Rental Application, $50.00 for processing fee and credit check, credit score of 600 or higher & income verification (2 recent paystubs & W2 or last year tax return).If approved:* 2-year lease $1,700.00/month* 1st month rent plus 1 month rent for security deposit at the time of Lease signing.* Pets case by case with additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18915 SMOOTHSTONE WAY have any available units?
18915 SMOOTHSTONE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 18915 SMOOTHSTONE WAY have?
Some of 18915 SMOOTHSTONE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18915 SMOOTHSTONE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
18915 SMOOTHSTONE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18915 SMOOTHSTONE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 18915 SMOOTHSTONE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 18915 SMOOTHSTONE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 18915 SMOOTHSTONE WAY offers parking.
Does 18915 SMOOTHSTONE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18915 SMOOTHSTONE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18915 SMOOTHSTONE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 18915 SMOOTHSTONE WAY has a pool.
Does 18915 SMOOTHSTONE WAY have accessible units?
No, 18915 SMOOTHSTONE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 18915 SMOOTHSTONE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18915 SMOOTHSTONE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 18915 SMOOTHSTONE WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18915 SMOOTHSTONE WAY has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr
Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Similar Pages

Montgomery Village 1 BedroomsMontgomery Village 2 Bedrooms
Montgomery Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMontgomery Village Dog Friendly Apartments
Montgomery Village Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MD
Chevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBallenger Creek, MDCapitol Heights, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDBroadlands, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHood College
Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American University