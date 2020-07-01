18915 SMOOTHSTONE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Beautiful & Spacious renovated 3 Bedrooms + 2 Full Baths ground floor condo in a great location. Enjoy large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new hardwood floors throughout, large walk -in closet in MB, nice private patio. Washer/Dryer in unit. Plenty of parking. Close to Shopping, Costco, Lake Forest Mall, restaurants, public transportation, metro and Rt.270. Vacant and ready to go!!! Apartment amenities:~ Rent includes electricity, gas, water, trash & snow removal. ~ Kitchen with fridge, gas stove, dishwasher, microwave & garbage disposal.~ Private Patio. ~ Central AC and heat.~ Washer and dryer inside the unit. Condominium Amenities include - Community swimming pool - Free parking. Requirements: Rental Application, $50.00 for processing fee and credit check, credit score of 600 or higher & income verification (2 recent paystubs & W2 or last year tax return).If approved:* 2-year lease $1,700.00/month* 1st month rent plus 1 month rent for security deposit at the time of Lease signing.* Pets case by case with additional security deposit.