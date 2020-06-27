10308 Watkins Mill Drive, Montgomery Village, MD 20886
Brand new carpet! Brand new paint! Home is move in ready! You won't find a larger sized townhome in this price range! 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Lower level bedroom. fenced in back yard with patio. backing to trees! Quiet cul-de-sac of townhomes. Your choice of all the MV pools! Credit should be above 650.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
