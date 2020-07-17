All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 4300 Kentbury Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, MD
/
4300 Kentbury Dr.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

4300 Kentbury Dr.

4300 Kentbury Drive · (301) 654-1400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4300 Kentbury Drive, Montgomery County, MD 20814

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4300 Kentbury Dr. · Avail. now

$3,450

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautifully Renovated Bethesda Home w Lovely Backyard, Screened-in Porch, Off Street Parking, And More! - Located in the desirous Meadowbrook Village neighborhood of Bethesda, this renovated three bedroom, one and one half bath single family home is a real gem. Located less than a mile from the Bethesda Metro and BCC High School, the house is also convenient to all of the dining, shops and grocery stores that downtown Bethesda has to offer.

Enter the house off of a screened-in porch directly into the living room (17x13) complete with hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace. Separate formal dining room (12x11) is located directly off of the living room and also has hardwood floors. Renovated galley kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave along with good cabinet space. Stairs off living room lead up to the second floor which features three bedrooms, (12x11) (13x10) and (10x7) each with hardwood floors and good closet space, along with the renovated full bath. Finished basement features tiled family room (16x16), laundry with washer and dryer and a half bath. Door in basement leads out to the fenced-in back yard with cement patio.

Tenant is responsible for Gas, Water, Electric, and Phone/Net/Cable.

Pets on a case by case basis, and with deposit.

To inquire about this choice availability, please call WMS at 240-383-3158

(RLNE5862205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4300 Kentbury Dr. have any available units?
4300 Kentbury Dr. has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4300 Kentbury Dr. have?
Some of 4300 Kentbury Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4300 Kentbury Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4300 Kentbury Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4300 Kentbury Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4300 Kentbury Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4300 Kentbury Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4300 Kentbury Dr. offers parking.
Does 4300 Kentbury Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4300 Kentbury Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4300 Kentbury Dr. have a pool?
No, 4300 Kentbury Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4300 Kentbury Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4300 Kentbury Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4300 Kentbury Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4300 Kentbury Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 4300 Kentbury Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4300 Kentbury Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4300 Kentbury Dr.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Core
8621 Georgia Avenue
Silver Spring, MD 20910
North Park
4615 N Park Ave
Chevy Chase, MD 20815
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
The Henri at Pike and Rose
11870 Grand Park Ave
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Montclair Apartment Homes
3525 Sheffield Manor Ter
Silver Spring, MD 20904

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDEldersburg, MDClarksburg, MDDamascus, MDGlenmont, MDColesville, MDFairland, MD
North Potomac, MDLeesburg, VALansdowne, VAAspen Hill, MDBurtonsville, MDLeisure World, MDRedland, MDOlney, MDMontgomery Village, MDGreenbelt, MDCollege Park, MDTakoma Park, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHood College
Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity