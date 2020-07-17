4300 Kentbury Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautifully Renovated Bethesda Home w Lovely Backyard, Screened-in Porch, Off Street Parking, And More! - Located in the desirous Meadowbrook Village neighborhood of Bethesda, this renovated three bedroom, one and one half bath single family home is a real gem. Located less than a mile from the Bethesda Metro and BCC High School, the house is also convenient to all of the dining, shops and grocery stores that downtown Bethesda has to offer.



Enter the house off of a screened-in porch directly into the living room (17x13) complete with hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace. Separate formal dining room (12x11) is located directly off of the living room and also has hardwood floors. Renovated galley kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave along with good cabinet space. Stairs off living room lead up to the second floor which features three bedrooms, (12x11) (13x10) and (10x7) each with hardwood floors and good closet space, along with the renovated full bath. Finished basement features tiled family room (16x16), laundry with washer and dryer and a half bath. Door in basement leads out to the fenced-in back yard with cement patio.



Tenant is responsible for Gas, Water, Electric, and Phone/Net/Cable.



Pets on a case by case basis, and with deposit.



To inquire about this choice availability, please call WMS at 240-383-3158



(RLNE5862205)