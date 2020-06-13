/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
193 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mitchellville, MD
4761 River Valley Way
4761 River Valley Way, Mitchellville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1814 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 3BR Bowie condo - Beautiful remodeled multi-level condo! This sunny end unit features three spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom includes private bath and his and her closets.
11297 RAGING BROOK DRIVE
11297 Raging Brook Drive, Mitchellville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1893 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Bowie! Freshly painted throughout! Master Suite on top floor with Fireplace and Balcony! Family room AND Living room with 2nd Fireplace at Front of house.
757 SAINT MICHAELS DRIVE
757 Saint Michaels Drive, Mitchellville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1080 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE/JULY -- Nice end-unit, 2-level townhome features 3 bedroom, 1-full and 1-half bathroom, and fenced back yard; located within walking distance to shopping, restaurants and more; great location and convenient to schools,
Results within 1 mile of Mitchellville
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512
10512 Lake Arbor Way, Lake Arbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1930 sqft
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 Available 08/17/20 Large Single Family Home! Bowie, MD - Large single family home in Lake Arbor community. Community features golf, a pool, tot lots, shopping and more.
919 Lake Shore Dr
919 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Arbor, MD
To rent fully upgraded 3 level 4BR town home in Lake Arbor area. 3 full and 1 half baths. Hardwood flooring throughout main and upper level and fully tiled beautiful flooring in the basement. Upgraded Kitchen cabinets, countertop, and backsplash.
98 Old Enterprise Road
98 Old Enterprise Road, Kettering, MD
4BR Upper Marlboro townhome - Spacious renovated town home boasts 4 Bedrooms, 1 full bath and two half baths. Updated kitchen with new counter tops, cabinets, black appliances, and ceramic floors.
2711 ALMOND LANE
2711 Almond Lane, Prince George's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1450 sqft
This townhouse is beautiful to visit and live in. A great find. The house and neighborhood is great living. Property Vacant and on combo lockbox.
9815 BERRYWOOD COURT
9815 Berrywood Court, Prince George's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1454 sqft
APPOINTMENT ONLY. AVAILABLE MAY MOVE-IN. Minimum Credit Score 700. Good Rental & Credit History, no bankruptcy no collections. Minimum income $80,000. DRIVEWAY, HOUSE AND CARPET PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED.
2811 BERRYWOOD LANE
2811 Berrywood Lane, Prince George's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1414 sqft
Modern townhome features 3-bdrm, 2full & 2-1/2 ba, 1-car garage. Has nice large master suite with soaking tub. Tile and hardwood floors gorgeous Deck and patio for entertaining or just relaxing.
Results within 5 miles of Mitchellville
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd, Greenbelt, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1371 sqft
Giant one- through three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Conveniently located minutes away from restaurants, shopping, the Beltway and Roosevelt High School. Next door to Greenbriar Country Club.
Heritage Square Apartments
7845 Riverdale Road, New Carrollton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1093 sqft
A charming community with smaller buildings. Located near the Beltway and Route 50. On-site amenities include a pool with a sundeck, play area, basketball court, and daycare facility. Updates throughout.
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,496
1417 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1107 sqft
Located in a tranquil community just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore. On-site 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court and racquetball court. Apartments feature modern, updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near Route 50 and 301.
Greater Landover
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave, Landover Hills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1075 sqft
Boasting an easy commute to D.C., this apartment community's amenities include a pool, a dog park and a gym. The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes are close to I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1276 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Cheverly
Cheverly Station Apartments
6501 Landover Rd, Cheverly, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
The perfect apartment is waiting for you! At Cheverly Station you will enjoy a great location only minutes from Rte. 50, Baltimore-Washington Parkway and I-495 allowing you to get anywhere in the Washington metro area quickly.
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave, New Carrollton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1232 sqft
Sleek, modern interiors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets, plus e-payments for convenience. Pet-friendly amenities, a playground and a pool. A nearby metro station gets residents to downtown DC in minutes.
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
Woodland Landing
10023 Greenbelt Rd, Seabrook, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,941
1192 sqft
A beautiful community on a well-maintained property. Onsite playground, community room and pool. Newer fitness center. Near the waterfront. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer separate dining rooms and large closets.
East Riverdale
Prince Georgetown
6272 67th Ct, East Riverdale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, courtyard, picnic areas and tennis courts. Units have private gardens and balcony, washer/dryer and eat-in kitchen. Located just two minutes from the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Chesapeake Landing
7509 Buchanan St, Landover Hills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1260 sqft
Chesapeake Landing offers both convenience and style. Located in a quaint setting away from the hustle and bustle yet just minutes to the Metro, Route 50, I-95 and the B/W Parkway, our location offers the best of both worlds.
East Riverdale
New Carrollton Woods
6285 Fernwood Ter, East Riverdale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
Great location for commuters close to I-495, I-295, and Route 50. Community has stunning landscaping. Units feature lots of closet space, complete appliances packages, and energy saving windows.
1319 MINNESOTA WAY
1319 Minnesota Way, Largo, MD
Honey stop the car!! This is a must see! Looking for an absolutely beautiful home at a great price? This is it! This stately single family home was built in 2000 and beautifully renovated in 2018.
