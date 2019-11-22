11015 Old York Rd

Amenities
Spacious 2 Bdr Apt in LL of a Single Family House - Property Id: 169346
Immediately available for rent is a nice 2 bedroom apartment with a step-out french door entrance at the back of a single family home lower level. The apartment has full size windows, a full kitchen and a spacious living room/dinning area. Quick access to highways 495 and US 50. Located within 5-10 mins drive radius to Woodmore Town Center, Largo Town Center, PG Community College, Largo Metro Station and FedEx Field. Rent includes all utilities and wifi. No smokers and no pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/169346p
Property Id 169346
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5246003)