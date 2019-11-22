All apartments in Mitchellville
11015 Old York Rd

11015 Old York Road · No Longer Available
Location

11015 Old York Road, Mitchellville, MD 20721

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Spacious 2 Bdr Apt in LL of a Single Family House - Property Id: 169346

Immediately available for rent is a nice 2 bedroom apartment with a step-out french door entrance at the back of a single family home lower level. The apartment has full size windows, a full kitchen and a spacious living room/dinning area. Quick access to highways 495 and US 50. Located within 5-10 mins drive radius to Woodmore Town Center, Largo Town Center, PG Community College, Largo Metro Station and FedEx Field. Rent includes all utilities and wifi. No smokers and no pets.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11015 Old York Rd have any available units?
11015 Old York Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mitchellville, MD.
What amenities does 11015 Old York Rd have?
Some of 11015 Old York Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11015 Old York Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11015 Old York Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11015 Old York Rd pet-friendly?
No, 11015 Old York Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mitchellville.
Does 11015 Old York Rd offer parking?
No, 11015 Old York Rd does not offer parking.
Does 11015 Old York Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11015 Old York Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11015 Old York Rd have a pool?
No, 11015 Old York Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11015 Old York Rd have accessible units?
No, 11015 Old York Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11015 Old York Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 11015 Old York Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11015 Old York Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 11015 Old York Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

