11015 Old York Rd

Spacious 2 Bdr Apt in LL of a Single Family House - Property Id: 169346



Immediately available for rent is a nice 2 bedroom apartment with a step-out french door entrance at the back of a single family home lower level. The apartment has full size windows, a full kitchen and a spacious living room/dinning area. Quick access to highways 495 and US 50. Located within 5-10 mins drive radius to Woodmore Town Center, Largo Town Center, PG Community College, Largo Metro Station and FedEx Field. Rent includes all utilities and wifi. No smokers and no pets.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/169346p

Property Id 169346



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5246003)