10700 Begonia Ln

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2 BR/ 2 Full 2 Half Bath Townhouse in Bowie! Walk inside to a comfy living room with wall to wall carpeting, a fireplace, and natural light. The huge kitchen/dining room combo has stainless steel appliances, ample counter/cabinet space, and an island along with space for a dining room table! There is also a half bath on the main level for added convenience. Upstairs you will find two huge bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master suite includes a massive walk in closet and a nice master bathroom with a stand up shower and separate tub! Fully finished basement with a full sized washer and dryer and a half bath with direct access to your backyard.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com



(RLNE5694470)