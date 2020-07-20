7120 Bexhill Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Light and bright living room with new carpet and large mirrored wall. Nice size dining room for those get together s and holiday dinners. Nice galley kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator. Off the kitchen is a large deck that is ready for those great cook outs. This leads to a large fenced in back yard with large magnolia tree.

Second floor has 3 good size bedrooms with new carpet and fresh paint. Also there is a large full bathroom. Basement is unfinished with washer/dryer hook ups. Available Now.