9755 Bird River Rd
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM
9755 Bird River Rd
9755 Bird River Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
9755 Bird River Road, Middle River, MD 21220
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
ready and vouchers welcome Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE5107309)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9755 Bird River Rd have any available units?
9755 Bird River Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Middle River, MD
.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Middle River Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9755 Bird River Rd have?
Some of 9755 Bird River Rd's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9755 Bird River Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9755 Bird River Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9755 Bird River Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9755 Bird River Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9755 Bird River Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9755 Bird River Rd offers parking.
Does 9755 Bird River Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9755 Bird River Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9755 Bird River Rd have a pool?
No, 9755 Bird River Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9755 Bird River Rd have accessible units?
No, 9755 Bird River Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9755 Bird River Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9755 Bird River Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
