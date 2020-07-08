All apartments in Middle River
Middle River, MD
9723 LUGUNA ROAD
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:54 AM

9723 LUGUNA ROAD

9723 Luguna Road · No Longer Available
Location

9723 Luguna Road, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stylish and Sophisticated describes this Elegantly Enhanced 3 Level Town home situated on a beautiful tree lined street in Miramar Landing Community, one of Baltimore County's Largest Communities. This home drips with elegance. Enjoy entertaining in your newly updated modern kitchen. Enjoy Cozy evenings and Sweet Sunsets on your rear porch. This home boasts of 3 freshly painted levels, New Carpet, Beautifully Renovated Hardwood Floors. This home features 3 Bedrooms inclusive of a Master En Suite with walk in closets, 2.5 Full Baths, Fully Finished Basement, 2 Car Garage and Parking Pad. have to see it to believe it.Housing Vouchers Weclomed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9723 LUGUNA ROAD have any available units?
9723 LUGUNA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middle River Rent Report.
What amenities does 9723 LUGUNA ROAD have?
Some of 9723 LUGUNA ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9723 LUGUNA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9723 LUGUNA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9723 LUGUNA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9723 LUGUNA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middle River.
Does 9723 LUGUNA ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 9723 LUGUNA ROAD offers parking.
Does 9723 LUGUNA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9723 LUGUNA ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9723 LUGUNA ROAD have a pool?
No, 9723 LUGUNA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9723 LUGUNA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9723 LUGUNA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9723 LUGUNA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9723 LUGUNA ROAD has units with dishwashers.

