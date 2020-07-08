9723 LUGUNA ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stylish and Sophisticated describes this Elegantly Enhanced 3 Level Town home situated on a beautiful tree lined street in Miramar Landing Community, one of Baltimore County's Largest Communities. This home drips with elegance. Enjoy entertaining in your newly updated modern kitchen. Enjoy Cozy evenings and Sweet Sunsets on your rear porch. This home boasts of 3 freshly painted levels, New Carpet, Beautifully Renovated Hardwood Floors. This home features 3 Bedrooms inclusive of a Master En Suite with walk in closets, 2.5 Full Baths, Fully Finished Basement, 2 Car Garage and Parking Pad. have to see it to believe it.Housing Vouchers Weclomed