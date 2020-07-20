All apartments in Middle River
Middle River, MD
804 Cord St
804 Cord St

804 Cord Street · No Longer Available
Location

804 Cord Street, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Beautiful, 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home in the Middle River area. Open floor plan features an eat in kitchen with a modern feel and timeless chandelier, a living room with a charming accent wall, and an additional den area. Freshly painted with new carpet and flooring throughout the home. Backyard is fenced in and has a small patio area. Close to Golden Ring Shopping Center with dining and more. Easy access to major highways. Credit score must be 600 or higher. Call Brianna for showings at 443-738-4484.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Cord St have any available units?
804 Cord St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middle River Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 Cord St have?
Some of 804 Cord St's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Cord St currently offering any rent specials?
804 Cord St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Cord St pet-friendly?
No, 804 Cord St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middle River.
Does 804 Cord St offer parking?
No, 804 Cord St does not offer parking.
Does 804 Cord St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Cord St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Cord St have a pool?
Yes, 804 Cord St has a pool.
Does 804 Cord St have accessible units?
No, 804 Cord St does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Cord St have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 Cord St does not have units with dishwashers.
