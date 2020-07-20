804 Cord St

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool

Beautiful, 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home in the Middle River area. Open floor plan features an eat in kitchen with a modern feel and timeless chandelier, a living room with a charming accent wall, and an additional den area. Freshly painted with new carpet and flooring throughout the home. Backyard is fenced in and has a small patio area. Close to Golden Ring Shopping Center with dining and more. Easy access to major highways. Credit score must be 600 or higher. Call Brianna for showings at 443-738-4484.