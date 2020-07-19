All apartments in Middle River
50 Nakota Ct
Last updated May 4 2019 at 7:53 AM

50 Nakota Ct

50 Nakota Court · No Longer Available
Location

50 Nakota Court, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come out and tour this newly renovated 3 bedroom home in Middle River. This unit comes with brand-new stainless-steel appliances, washer and dryer, updated kitchen, huge master bedroom with walk in closets full bathroom with dual access to master bedroom, large yard and more! This is home is located at the end of the cul de sac! And also near great shopping centers, restaurants and easy access to White Marsh, I-695, I-95 and Rte 40.

Call us now to set an appointment.
*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Nakota Ct have any available units?
50 Nakota Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middle River Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Nakota Ct have?
Some of 50 Nakota Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Nakota Ct currently offering any rent specials?
50 Nakota Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Nakota Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 Nakota Ct is pet friendly.
Does 50 Nakota Ct offer parking?
No, 50 Nakota Ct does not offer parking.
Does 50 Nakota Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 Nakota Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Nakota Ct have a pool?
No, 50 Nakota Ct does not have a pool.
Does 50 Nakota Ct have accessible units?
No, 50 Nakota Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Nakota Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Nakota Ct has units with dishwashers.
