50 Nakota Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come out and tour this newly renovated 3 bedroom home in Middle River. This unit comes with brand-new stainless-steel appliances, washer and dryer, updated kitchen, huge master bedroom with walk in closets full bathroom with dual access to master bedroom, large yard and more! This is home is located at the end of the cul de sac! And also near great shopping centers, restaurants and easy access to White Marsh, I-695, I-95 and Rte 40.



Call us now to set an appointment.

*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit