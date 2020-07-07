47 TAOS CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Bring your personal furnishings and belongings and settle in just before the end of the year. The owner has taken great care in maintaining and preparing the home for it's new family. Neutrually painted with neutral carpet throughout. The fenced rear yard adds adequate outdoor living space.