Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious Newly Renovated 2 bedroom / 1 bath ground level apartment. This unit has new ceramic tile bathroom, new flooring throughout (no carpet), new energy efficient LED lighting, updated kitchen with gas stove and tons of natural light. New HVAC with central air. New in unit washer / dryer.



Great location in Bowleys Quarters next to Bengies Drive In. Close to 95, Eastern Avenue and White Marsh