Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently renovated end of group home available. Granite counters, stainless appliances, neutral paint, this place is gorgeous. Great neighbors and backs to a park with winter water views of Middle River. Fully finished basement with a full bath, and off street parking! Must have good credit and proof of income. Pets on case by case basis.