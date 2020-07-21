All apartments in Middle River
Middle River, MD
2162 Firethorn Road
2162 Firethorn Road

2162 Firethorn Road
Location

2162 Firethorn Road, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
600/room- Large 3 Bed/ 1.5 Bath townhouse. Renting 2 of the bedrooms. Owner occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2162 Firethorn Road have any available units?
2162 Firethorn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middle River Rent Report.
Is 2162 Firethorn Road currently offering any rent specials?
2162 Firethorn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2162 Firethorn Road pet-friendly?
No, 2162 Firethorn Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middle River.
Does 2162 Firethorn Road offer parking?
Yes, 2162 Firethorn Road offers parking.
Does 2162 Firethorn Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2162 Firethorn Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2162 Firethorn Road have a pool?
No, 2162 Firethorn Road does not have a pool.
Does 2162 Firethorn Road have accessible units?
No, 2162 Firethorn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2162 Firethorn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2162 Firethorn Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2162 Firethorn Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2162 Firethorn Road has units with air conditioning.
