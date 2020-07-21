Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Middle River
Find more places like 2162 Firethorn Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Middle River, MD
/
2162 Firethorn Road
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:29 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2162 Firethorn Road
2162 Firethorn Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Middle River
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2162 Firethorn Road, Middle River, MD 21220
Amenities
in unit laundry
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
600/room- Large 3 Bed/ 1.5 Bath townhouse. Renting 2 of the bedrooms. Owner occupied.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2162 Firethorn Road have any available units?
2162 Firethorn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Middle River, MD
.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Middle River Rent Report
.
Is 2162 Firethorn Road currently offering any rent specials?
2162 Firethorn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2162 Firethorn Road pet-friendly?
No, 2162 Firethorn Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Middle River
.
Does 2162 Firethorn Road offer parking?
Yes, 2162 Firethorn Road offers parking.
Does 2162 Firethorn Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2162 Firethorn Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2162 Firethorn Road have a pool?
No, 2162 Firethorn Road does not have a pool.
Does 2162 Firethorn Road have accessible units?
No, 2162 Firethorn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2162 Firethorn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2162 Firethorn Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2162 Firethorn Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2162 Firethorn Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Commons at White Marsh
9901 Langs Rd
Middle River, MD 21220
The Townhomes at River's Gate
43 Salix Ct
Middle River, MD 21220
Windsor House
201 Middleway Rd
Middle River, MD 21220
Kingston Townhomes
736 W Kingsway Rd
Middle River, MD 21220
Similar Pages
Middle River 1 Bedroom Apartments
Middle River 2 Bedroom Apartments
Middle River Apartments with Parking
Middle River Dog Friendly Apartments
Middle River Pet Friendly Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Carney, MD
Rosedale, MD
Edgewood, MD
Chillum, MD
Randallstown, MD
Elkridge, MD
Landover, MD
Reisterstown, MD
Aberdeen, MD
Greenbelt, MD
Adelphi, MD
Crofton, MD
South Laurel, MD
Pasadena, MD
Maryland City, MD
Arnold, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Anne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University