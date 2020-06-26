All apartments in Middle River
Find more places like 2134 Redthorn Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Middle River, MD
/
2134 Redthorn Rd
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:23 AM

2134 Redthorn Rd

2134 Redthorn Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Middle River
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2134 Redthorn Road, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
When you submit a request to see this, you will receive instructions to get the lockbox code.

FAMILY INCOME REQUIREMENT: $1000 per week

JUST RENOVATED KITCHEN!!!

New Stove
New dishwasher
New refrigerator
New microwave

Great townhouse in a beautiful community.

Finished basement, Pets Allowed ($25/mth plus Pet fee), Front porch, Fenced in yard

3 BEDROOMS & 1.5 baths

Bedrooms are approximately
10 x 12
8 x 15
7 x 10

Central AC/Heat

Lead Free

Cable TV Ready,
Ceiling Fan,
Washer,
Dryer,
Fenced Yard,
NEWLY REFINISHED Hardwood Floors,
Gas Heat,
Lawn,
Storage Space

MINIMUM 1 YEAR LEASE!

Free application required
https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/735471

Set up your appt today Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4891030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2134 Redthorn Rd have any available units?
2134 Redthorn Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middle River Rent Report.
What amenities does 2134 Redthorn Rd have?
Some of 2134 Redthorn Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2134 Redthorn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2134 Redthorn Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 Redthorn Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2134 Redthorn Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2134 Redthorn Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2134 Redthorn Rd offers parking.
Does 2134 Redthorn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2134 Redthorn Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 Redthorn Rd have a pool?
No, 2134 Redthorn Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2134 Redthorn Rd have accessible units?
No, 2134 Redthorn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 Redthorn Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2134 Redthorn Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Whispering Woods Townhomes
37 Alberge Ln
Middle River, MD 21220
Kingston Townhomes
736 W Kingsway Rd
Middle River, MD 21220
Windsor House
201 Middleway Rd
Middle River, MD 21220
The Townhomes at River's Gate
43 Salix Ct
Middle River, MD 21220
The Commons at White Marsh
9901 Langs Rd
Middle River, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Middle River 1 BedroomsMiddle River 2 Bedrooms
Middle River Apartments with ParkingMiddle River Dog Friendly Apartments
Middle River Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD
Edgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College