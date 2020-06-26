2134 Redthorn Rd

Amenities
FAMILY INCOME REQUIREMENT: $1000 per week
JUST RENOVATED KITCHEN!!!
New Stove
New dishwasher
New refrigerator
New microwave
Great townhouse in a beautiful community.
Finished basement, Pets Allowed ($25/mth plus Pet fee), Front porch, Fenced in yard
3 BEDROOMS & 1.5 baths
Bedrooms are approximately
10 x 12
8 x 15
7 x 10
Central AC/Heat
Lead Free
Cable TV Ready,
Ceiling Fan,
Washer,
Dryer,
Fenced Yard,
NEWLY REFINISHED Hardwood Floors,
Gas Heat,
Lawn,
Storage Space
MINIMUM 1 YEAR LEASE!
Free application required
https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/735471
Set up your appt today Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4891030)