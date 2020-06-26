2134 Redthorn Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

When you submit a request to see this, you will receive instructions to get the lockbox code.



FAMILY INCOME REQUIREMENT: $1000 per week



JUST RENOVATED KITCHEN!!!



New Stove

New dishwasher

New refrigerator

New microwave



Great townhouse in a beautiful community.



Finished basement, Pets Allowed ($25/mth plus Pet fee), Front porch, Fenced in yard



3 BEDROOMS & 1.5 baths



Bedrooms are approximately

10 x 12

8 x 15

7 x 10



Central AC/Heat



Lead Free



Cable TV Ready,

Ceiling Fan,

Washer,

Dryer,

Fenced Yard,

NEWLY REFINISHED Hardwood Floors,

Gas Heat,

Lawn,

Storage Space



MINIMUM 1 YEAR LEASE!



Free application required

https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/735471



Set up your appt today Accepts Section 8.



