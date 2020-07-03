Amenities
This property is professionally managed by Bay Properties & Affiliates. Renovated town home in Middle Rivers- Village of Pawnee. Open Concept 1st fl plan, great for entertaining! 3Br 1.5 Ba, Feat: Granite Counters. SS Appliances/Tiled Backsplash, Kitchen overlook to LR. Eng, HW- Silver tone floors, New Systems (HVAC/HWH)/Windows/Bathrooms/Master. Designer paint colors, Plush carpet. Rear Slider leads to Fenced Yard. Lots of storage. To schedule a showing call Brandi Dunker directly **Please only call/text during regular business hours** Showing times are Monday - Friday 10am-4pm
***Small Dogs, Cats Allowed***