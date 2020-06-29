Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry dogs allowed

1404 Eutaw Place, Unit 3 - Property Id: 212965



If you are interested in this property, please TEXT your Name and the ADDRESS you are inquiring about to (301) 275-5027. I will contact you when I am scheduling appointments for this property. Please NO texts at inappropriate hours. Thank you.



Located Conveniently near the Center of the City. Get anywhere quickly with access to I-83 and Penn Station...or Stay in the Neighborhood and enjoy the Beautiful Park-lined Street, Restaurants and the Activities surrounding the Arts and Cultural District, MICA, University of Baltimore, or the Peabody Institute.



This 2 Bedroom+Den/Office, 1 Bath Apartment Features:

*Brand NEW Kitchen

*Stainless Steel Appliances

*Granite Countertops

*Central Heat/Air-conditioning

*Gas Range Stove

*Brand NEW Bathroom

*Bright Windows

*High Ceilings

*Laundry In Building

*Incredible Historic Details from a Beautiful Fountain

Garden

Convenient to Mt. Vernon, Charles Village, Station North



To See All Our Available Properties for Rent, visit RWagnerProperties.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/212965

Property Id 212965



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5502689)