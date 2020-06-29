Amenities
1404 Eutaw Place, Unit 3 - Property Id: 212965
If you are interested in this property, please TEXT your Name and the ADDRESS you are inquiring about to (301) 275-5027. I will contact you when I am scheduling appointments for this property. Please NO texts at inappropriate hours. Thank you.
Located Conveniently near the Center of the City. Get anywhere quickly with access to I-83 and Penn Station...or Stay in the Neighborhood and enjoy the Beautiful Park-lined Street, Restaurants and the Activities surrounding the Arts and Cultural District, MICA, University of Baltimore, or the Peabody Institute.
This 2 Bedroom+Den/Office, 1 Bath Apartment Features:
*Brand NEW Kitchen
*Stainless Steel Appliances
*Granite Countertops
*Central Heat/Air-conditioning
*Gas Range Stove
*Brand NEW Bathroom
*Bright Windows
*High Ceilings
*Laundry In Building
*Incredible Historic Details from a Beautiful Fountain
Garden
Convenient to Mt. Vernon, Charles Village, Station North
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/212965
No Dogs Allowed
