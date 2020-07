Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS END OF GROUP HOME IN CHAPELGATE. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING & DINING ROOMS, TWO FIREPLACES, LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN W/ STAINLESS APPLIANCES, VAULTED CEILINGS ON THE TOP FLOOR, MASTER SPA BATHROOM, ONE CAR GARAGE, FAMILY ROOM W/ WALKOUT TO REAR YARD AND A GREAT FLOOR PLAN AND SO MUCH MORE- JUST WAITING FOR YOU.