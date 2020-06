Amenities

patio / balcony clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse

ONCE YOU SEE IT YOU WILL WANT TO RENT IT AND CALL IT HOME! MULTI-YEAR LEASE PREFERRED. THIS MOVE-IN READY INTERIOR TOWN HOME FEATURES -- 3 BEDROOMS -- 2 F 2 H BATHS -- 2 SIDED GAS FIREPLACE IN LIVING & DINING ROOM -- OPEN KITCHEN W/CORIAN COUNTERS, BREAKFAST BAR & TABLE SPACE -- FINISHED LL FAMILY ROOM & RECREATION ROOM -- MAIN LEVEL HRDWD -- MASTER SUITE W/FULL PRIVATE BATH -- DECK AND PATIO -- THIS IS A MUST SEE!