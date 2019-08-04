All apartments in Mays Chapel
5 DONAGH COURT

5 Donagh Court · No Longer Available
Location

5 Donagh Court, Mays Chapel, MD 21093
Mays Chapel

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 full and 2 half bath brick townhouse in Mays Chapel Village. This home is complete with large living room and sliders to a lovely deck for entertaining, along with a separate dining area and fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Upper level has a master bedroom with master bath, in addition to two more bedrooms with ample closet space and second full hall bath. Lower level boasts a bonus room perfect for office or playroom, separate laundry room with extra refrigerator/freezer, a convenient half bath, storage closet and large family room which lead to level yard and patio area. Just unpack and relax with freshly painted neutral decor, new carpet and new roof. Call me for your private tour and be sure to check out all the amenities that Mays Chapel has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 DONAGH COURT have any available units?
5 DONAGH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mays Chapel, MD.
What amenities does 5 DONAGH COURT have?
Some of 5 DONAGH COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 DONAGH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5 DONAGH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 DONAGH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5 DONAGH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mays Chapel.
Does 5 DONAGH COURT offer parking?
No, 5 DONAGH COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5 DONAGH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 DONAGH COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 DONAGH COURT have a pool?
No, 5 DONAGH COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5 DONAGH COURT have accessible units?
No, 5 DONAGH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5 DONAGH COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 DONAGH COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 DONAGH COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 DONAGH COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
