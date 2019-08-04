5 DONAGH COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 full and 2 half bath brick townhouse in Mays Chapel Village. This home is complete with large living room and sliders to a lovely deck for entertaining, along with a separate dining area and fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Upper level has a master bedroom with master bath, in addition to two more bedrooms with ample closet space and second full hall bath. Lower level boasts a bonus room perfect for office or playroom, separate laundry room with extra refrigerator/freezer, a convenient half bath, storage closet and large family room which lead to level yard and patio area. Just unpack and relax with freshly painted neutral decor, new carpet and new roof. Call me for your private tour and be sure to check out all the amenities that Mays Chapel has to offer!