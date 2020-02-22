4 BELMULLET COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Spring into this 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo located in the desired Mays Chapel community. New wood flooring throughout. The private patio with a scenic view adds serenity to your outdoor space. Bonus storage room. Plenty of parking for you and your guests. Walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Double vanity & walk-in shower in master bath. Close to shopping, restaurants, 83 & 695. Central to downtown Towson & Hunt Valley. 15 mins. to the City. Move-in now & enjoy! You will not be disappointed.