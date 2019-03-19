Pet Friendly Garage townhome with loft and finished basement in desirable ChapelGate neighborhood. Gas fireplace and wood floors on main level. Fourth bedroom and full bath on lower level. Washer dryer in unit. Off-street Parking for up to three vehicles. Great views of Baltimore Country Club golf course from master suite. Convenient Mays Chapel location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22 ALDERMAN COURT have any available units?
22 ALDERMAN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mays Chapel, MD.
What amenities does 22 ALDERMAN COURT have?
Some of 22 ALDERMAN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 ALDERMAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
22 ALDERMAN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 ALDERMAN COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 ALDERMAN COURT is pet friendly.
Does 22 ALDERMAN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 22 ALDERMAN COURT offers parking.
Does 22 ALDERMAN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 ALDERMAN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 ALDERMAN COURT have a pool?
No, 22 ALDERMAN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 22 ALDERMAN COURT have accessible units?
No, 22 ALDERMAN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 22 ALDERMAN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 ALDERMAN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 ALDERMAN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 ALDERMAN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.