109 DEEP DALE DR

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Lovely updated 3 bedroom, 1full bath rancher in Timonium available for rent immediately!!!! All the Hardwood floors on the main level were refinished last month and the Full bathroom was renovated this year!! Kitchen has granite counters and cherry cabinets with a brand new oven and brand new built in microwave. The location is super convenient to Baltimore Beltway. Schedule a showing today!! Please note that the tenant will only have access to the main level of the home and the tenant will share the washer and dryer with the owner in the basement. BGE and Internet will be split 50/50 with the owner. Lastly, The owner will cut the grass so that is one less thing for the tenant to worry about!!! No Pets and No vouchers!